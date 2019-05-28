Phillies OF Herrera arrested on domestic assault charge

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was arrested Monday night and charged with simple assault after a domestic incident at an Atlantic City casino, police said.

A 20-year-old Philadelphia woman with "visible signs of injury to her arms and neck" identified her boyfriend, Herrera, as the perpetrator of the alleged assault at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino, according to a statement posted Tuesday on Facebook by the Atlantic City (N.J.) Police Department.

The woman declined medical attention, police said.

Herrera, 27, was arrested without incident in his hotel room. He was released on a summons pending a future court date.

"This morning we were made aware of an alleged incident involving Odúbel Herrera," the Phillies said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "Upon receiving this information, we immediately reported the incident to Major League Baseball, which has informed us that Herrera has been placed on Administrative Leave. The Phillies take any domestic violence accusation seriously, and strongly support the Joint Domestic Violence Policy agreed upon by MLB and the MLBPA."

A 2016 All-Star, Herrera is batting .222 with one homer and 16 RBIs in 39 games in his fifth season with Philadelphia.

The Phillies had the day off on Monday before opening a three-game home series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

