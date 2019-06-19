Phillies, Nationals rained out again

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals had a scheduled game postponed due to rain for the second night in a row Tuesday at Nationals Park.

The scheduled Tuesday contest will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 24 at 1:05 and 7:05 p.m. ET.

The game that was rained out on Monday night is due to be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday, though more rain is forecast. The teams are slated to conclude what was to have been a four-game series on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer sustained a broken nose during batting practice when he attempted a bunt and the ball hit him in the face off the bat. He had been scheduled to pitch on Wednesday, but his status wasn't immediately determined.

