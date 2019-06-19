Phillies, Nationals rained out again

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals had a scheduled game postponed due to rain for the second night in a row Tuesday at Nationals Park.

The scheduled Tuesday contest will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 24 at 1:05 and 7:05 p.m. ET.

The game that was rained out on Monday night is due to be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday, though more rain is forecast. The teams are slated to conclude what was to have been a four-game series on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer sustained a broken nose during batting practice when he attempted a bunt and the ball hit him in the face off the bat. He had been scheduled to pitch on Wednesday, but his status wasn't immediately determined. It's possible that he could be pushed back to the series finale Thursday.

--Field Level Media