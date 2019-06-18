Phillies at Nats postponed, split DH set for Wednesday

The game between the Philadelphia Phillies and host Washington Nationals was rained out Monday night.

The game was slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET and was called at 10 p.m. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Wednesday, with games at 1:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. Pitchers have not been announced. The starters Monday were going to be Jake Arrieta (6-5, 4.31) of the Phillies against Patrick Corbin (5-5, 4.11) of Washington

Regularly scheduled games are on for Tuesday and Thursday at 7:05 p.m. The Phillies make their third and final trip to Washington in late September.

Both teams were involved in blowouts Sunday. Washington's Matt Adams, who avoided a trip to the injured list on the last road trip, hit two homers and drove in a career-high seven RBIs as the Nationals won 15-5 over Arizona. The Phillies lost 15-1 in Atlanta to the Braves.

Bryce Harper, who signed as a free agent with Philadelphia from Washington, will be making his second trip to the nation's capital as a visiting player.

Harper was 5-for-7 in two games at Washington in April, with a double, homer and three RBIs.

