Phillip Hancock executed for 2001 double murder in Oklahoma City

Protesters gather outside of the Governor's Mansion Thursday in Oklahoma City before the scheduled execution of Phillip Dean Hancock for a 2001 double murder.

McALESTER — Death row inmate Phillip Dean Hancock was executed Thursday morning for a 2001 double murder after Gov. Kevin Stitt did not grant clemency.

Hancock was pronounced dead at 11:29 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary after a lethal injection. He was 59.

The execution was set to begin at 10 a.m. It did not start on time because the Oklahoma Department of Corrections was waiting on a decision from the governor.

The Republican governor has now refused clemency three times to death row inmates. He has granted clemency once, to Julius Jones, on Nov. 17, 2021.

The latest refusal came even though Hancock had the support of some Republican legislators. His death sentences would have been changed to life terms without the possibility of parole if the governor had granted clemency.

Hancock admitted to fatally shooting two men in Oklahoma City in 2001 but always maintained he acted in self-defense. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 on Nov. 8 to recommend clemency.

"I did what I had to do to save my life," he said via a video link during his clemency hearing.

He told the parole board that he fatally shot Robert Lee Jett Jr. at the biker's home in Oklahoma City early April 27, 2001, after being told to get into a cage.

Phillip Hancock is shown in this screengrab from his appearance by video before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Nov. 8.

He also admitted he fatally shot James Vincent "J.V." Lynch.

He claimed Jett, 38, was bludgeoning him with a metal tool while Lynch, 57, held him down in an armed bar chokehold. He said he shot after getting control of Jett's pistol.

An Oklahoma County jury rejected his self-defense claim in 2004, found him guilty of first-degree murder and chose death as punishment.

Afterward, the trial judge wrote in a report that Hancock attacked both victims without provocation.

The judge also noted Hancock "at no time expressed any remorse for the killings of Jett and Lynch and indicated instead that under a similar set of circumstances his response would be the same."

Among the most damning testimony against him at trial came from an eyewitness.

Shawn "Smokey" Tarp told jurors Hancock followed a wounded Jett into the backyard and shot the victim a final time. "I'm going to die," Jett said, according to her testimony. "Yes, you are," Hancock responded.

The men had had a disagreement about an open pack of cigarettes after ingesting methamphetamine. Hancock was living in Guthrie at the time.

In seeking clemency, Hancock's attorneys had submitted to the parole board a 2021 admission by his ex-girlfriend that she had asked Jett "to take care of Phil for me."

"I impulsively asked Bob if I could pay him a few hundred dollars to get Phil off my back," Katherine Quick said. "I didn't mean to put Phil's life in danger but I did. I wanted Bob to scare Phil but I wasn't considering how volatile Bob could be."

The execution gurney is shown in this image from a video released by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Hancock had been involved in a fatal shooting before, in 1982 at Oklahoma City's Stars and Stripes Park. He claimed self-defense at a murder trial and was convicted of first-degree manslaughter.

It was the state's 11th execution since capital punishment resumed in late October 2021 after a hiatus of more than six years.

Hancock requested fried chicken with no sides for his last meal, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said.

Who is scheduled to be executed in Oklahoma next?

The next scheduled execution in Oklahoma is James Ryder. He is set to be put to death on Feb. 1 for bludgeoning a 70-year-old woman to death in 1999 at her Pittsburg County home.

However, a delay is possible because questions about his mental competency have arisen. A clemency hearing scheduled for next Wednesday has been called off.

