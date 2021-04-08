Phillips 66 Partners LP Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

- By GF Value





The stock of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $30.05 per share and the market cap of $6.9 billion, Phillips 66 Partners LP stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Phillips 66 Partners LP is shown in the chart below.





Because Phillips 66 Partners LP is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which is estimated to grow 13.55% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.00, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The overall financial strength of Phillips 66 Partners LP is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Phillips 66 Partners LP is poor. This is the debt and cash of Phillips 66 Partners LP over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Phillips 66 Partners LP has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1 billion and earnings of $3.23 a share. Its operating margin is 43.83%, which ranks better than 93% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, the profitability of Phillips 66 Partners LP is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Phillips 66 Partners LP over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Phillips 66 Partners LP is -19.1%, which ranks worse than 81% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -12%, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Phillips 66 Partners LP's ROIC is 6.30 while its WACC came in at 6.97. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Phillips 66 Partners LP is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Phillips 66 Partners LP stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

