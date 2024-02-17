Phillips announces campaign layoffs, says he will remain in race

Longshot Democratic presidential contender Dean Phillips announced that he would lay off a significant portion of his campaign staff but said he would remain in the race.

“I found it almost impossible to raise enough to do this campaign the way I want. And today, sadly, I had to announce layoffs to a lot of my staff members,” the Minnesota lawmaker said in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.

Though the announcement fueled speculations that Phillips might end his presidential bid, Phillips was adamant that he would not give up.

On Saturday morning, he posted again: “We can sit back and watch, or we can try to make a difference. Who’s up for trying?”

Phillips has fared poorly so far in primary elections. In New Hampshire in January, he won 20 percent of the vote and lost to President Joe Biden, who earned 64 percent as a write-in candidate.

In South Carolina this month, his defeat was even more crushing: Biden garnered 96 percent of the vote, and Phillips failed to clear 2 percent. He was also topped by Marianne Williamson, who has since dropped out.