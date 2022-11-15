Phillips & Associates, Inc. Handles Madison Countys Property, Equipment, and General Liability Insurance Claims

MADISON, MS - (NewMediaWire) - November 15, 2022 - Home, business, and property owners need insurance adjusters to investigate claims and determine the loss caused by Mother Nature, an accident, or negligent actions. Phillips & Associates, Inc. takes pride in its long history of service to the insurance industry and its experienced staff. They believe no loss is too large or small for claim representatives, which is why they deliver prompt and thorough service 24/7. The firm has over 45 years of experience as a multi-line independent insurance adjuster serving Madison County and the Gulf Coast region. Over the years, the claim representatives have developed a deep understanding of the need for service excellence in areas prone to natural disasters. Each of them has a wide range of insurance specialties across several states, from attending continuing education courses, conferences, seminars, and training. They stay aware of the new issues in property claim management, insurance industry trends, old/new law statutes, property requirements, and clients' needs. The adjuster also values insurance companies and their trust in the representatives to handle unresolved claims for their benefits and their insureds. All adjusters and representatives are W2 employees to promote long-term commitment and stability to claim administration. Claims sought under property insurance policies include various occurrences and parties. Phillips & Associates, Inc. handles claims for lender-placed, residential, and commercial policies. The adjusters appreciate the nuances which arise in property claims due to diverse property types. Since damages connect to the overlying structures, the grounds, personal injuries, or personal property, the team provides objective perspectives to the process and evaluates property claims for cost-effective solutions. The adjusters engage in proper due diligence and field assessments to identify issues in coverage and make accurate claims for wind, hail, vandalism, fire, tornados, ice storms, hurricanes, catastrophes, and construction defects. Small and growing businesses have customers, employees, vehicles, contractors, and suppliers that are potential sources of exposure to workplace/premises incidents/accidents. The law requires companies to have general liability insurance as a standard and an E&S commercial policy to protect against loss. The insurance adjuster has a background in managing liability claims for insurance companies. The team reviews policy terms to understand how they apply to an insured's claim before creating fair evaluation records or recovering certain losses. The skillset of claim representatives extends beyond desk reviews. Instead, they conduct field investigations by collecting photos and other evidence relevant to a final determination of coverage. They manage 1st/3rd party auto liability investigations, workman's compensation, total loss evaluations, mediation, premises liability, and cargo losses. Mississippi is home to companies that use, borrow, and own heavy machinery and equipment for delivering services or transporting goods. When incidents such as machine defects, unprecedented accidents, poor weather conditions, or operator negligence occur, a company's inland marine and heavy equipment policy takes effect. As an independent marine claims adjuster, Phillips & Associates, Inc. conducts necessary field investigations and desk reviews for trailers, farm equipment, trucks, cranes/rigging, contractor tools, cargo, and shipping equipment. The adjuster understands the exposure of liability at stake when evaluating claims, which is why they follow detailed procedures for policy terms and conditions. They also leverage their knowledge to identify responsible parties for occurrences to pursue appropriate defenses or indemnification. The independent insurance adjuster uses the FileTrac(TM) online file reporting system to assign, file, manage, and archive claim adjustments. The system handles client/adjuster communication, data entry requirements, and report/photo uploads. With a user-friendly interface and comprehensive claim management reporting, the adjuster provides hard copy or online results accessible from a PDA. Additionally, the CMS software offers custom programs for constant support whether a client needs secure login, file reviews, investigations, or determinations. The software also uses SSL data encryption and daily backup protocols to keep online banking information, e-commerce transactions, and other data safe and secure. Phillips & Associates, Inc. serves Madison, Gulfport, Holly Springs, Mobile, Pinola, Metairie, Fairhope, and Greenville.