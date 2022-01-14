Phillips charged with credit card thefts

Jan. 13—Danny Ellison Phillips Jr. was the subject of confidence scams occurring in the city and the county and the investigations by Crossville Police and Cumberland County sheriff's investigators have led to his arrest on multiple charges.

Phillips, 34, Hillendale Acres Lane, is charged with two counts of theft of property, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and was served with a warrant charging domestic assault.

Monday Crossville PD MPtl. Joshua Manga was called to take a report of a stolen credit card. The victim told police that he was approached by a man who stated he was having car trouble.

The victim gave the man dry clothing and a booster box to jump start the vehicle. The man then asked for a ride to the hospital which the victim provided.

Less than an hour later, the victim was notified of suspected fraudulent charges on a credit/debit card at the Dollar General Market in the amount of $25.62. It was then the victim realized the credit card had been taken from the console in his vehicle.

The second charge on the card occurred outside the city limits.

On the same date, Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Henderson investigated the same facts of the theft of the credit card and learned it had been used at the Kwik Stop Market on Hwy. 127 S.

The amount involved was $105.32.

Henderson also learned that the jump start kit and set of wrenches had not been returned. Value of that property was placed at $240.

Phillips was taken into custody at a residence on Hillendale Rd. and taken to the Justice Center where he was charged. Bond was set at $15,000 and Phillips was assigned an appearance in General Sessions Court.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com