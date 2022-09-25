Phillips Highway shooting leaves teenager in hospital

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, patrol officers were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a shooting victim.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Upon arrival, JSO officers found two victims. One was a teen and the other, an adult male in his 30′s. Both victims have reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JSO has determined that this was a domestic incident that occurred in the 4200 block of Phillips Highway. Officers do believe that the suspect and victim knew each other.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The JSO violent crimes unit has responded and is currently conducting their investigation.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.