Phillips Plans to ‘Shake Up the Sale Calendar’ With More Auctions in Hong Kong

Reena Devi at ArtNews
·5 min read

This year’s Art Basel Hong Kong, the first to welcome international visitors without strict travel restrictions since the pandemic, also marked the much-anticipated opening of auction house Phillips’ new Asia headquarters at the WKCDA Tower in Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District earlier this month.

In a city charged with an almost neurotic intensity to make up for lost time—Hong Kong even went ahead with its landmark Credit Suisse three-day investment conference last week amid the bank’s sale to UBS, Art Basel’s main sponsor—Phillips’ opening stood out amid the various exhibitions, press conferences, parties, and dinners, organized during the past week.

More from Robb Report

Spanning over 52,000 square feet across six floors, Phillips is supposedly the first international auction house to establish a purpose-built saleroom and gallery space in the city. This is part of the company’s plans “to shake up the sale calendar,” Phillips CEO Stephen Brooks told ARTnews.

Alongside spring and fall marquee auctions, the house will begin staging more sales in Hong Kong, including some mid-season auctions. There will also be slew of program throughout the year, including a selling exhibition in late April dedicated to Yayoi Kusama and Chiharu Shiota, as well as a non-selling exhibition collaborating with Asia-based collectors to display their works.

Highly reflective of the position auction houses occupy in today’s art eco-system, Phillips is located right next to M+ Museum, another recent and widely anticipated addition to Hong Kong’s cultural landscape that also happens to be hosting Kusama’s first retrospective in greater China. (The new headquarters are located in a building designed by famed Swiss architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron, which also worked on M+ Museum.)

These developments come just eight years after Phillips held its first auctions in Hong Kong; by comparison Sotheby’s is currently celebrating 50 years in the special administrative region. “In that short amount of time, there has been a true transformation of the playing field. It now comes as no surprise that the highest value lot in our long history—a masterwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat—came from the collection of Yusaku Maezawa and was sold to another collector based in Asia for $85 million,” Brooks said.

Phillips Asia chairman Jonathan Crockett during the opening ceremony of Phillips Asia’s new headquarters on March 18.
Phillips Asia chairman Jonathan Crockett during the opening ceremony of Phillips Asia’s new headquarters on March 18.

The auction house, which is owned by Russia’s Mercury Group and faced buyout rumors last year, reported in December that 34 percent of its auction sales in 2022 came from clients based in Asia. Additionally, Asian clients also accounted for significant activity in the company’s overseas sales, garnering over 30 percent of transactional activity in their New York sales and over 20 percent in their Geneva sales last year.

However, the company’s annual statement in December revealed that Hong Kong’s auction and private sales of art and luxury items dropped from HKD $2.1 billion (around $270 million) in 2021 to HK $1.3 billion ($167 million) in 2022, which was consistent with a contraction in sales across all major auction houses in the Asia Pacific region last year.

For now, auction houses remain unfazed in their efforts to double down on Asia, but the question remains: with the rise of aspiring art capitals across the region, why Hong Kong?

Most industry insiders agree that Hong Kong has a more flexible market compared with other Asian cities, in terms of its free-trade status, comprehensive legal system with low corruption, freeport policies, low taxes, and long-established and reliable infrastructure, as well as strategic and convenient location in the center of Asia.

Phillips 20th Century &amp; Contemporary Art Hong Kong Spring Sales preview at the new Asia headquarters.
Phillips 20th Century & Contemporary Art Hong Kong Spring Sales preview at the new Asia headquarters.

Local art collector Alan Lo said, “Hong Kong may no longer be the New York of Asia, but it is definitely becoming the Monaco of Asia, where people come to spend money on building art collections, super yachts, Michelin star meals, crazy expensive Burgundy wines, and mansions on the Peak.”

He continued, “In terms of where people put their assets that’s a different story. Singapore is looking very favorable, especially [in comparison] to mainland Chinese, owing to a very similar lifestyle as Hong Kong and also because Mandarin Chinese is spoken as one of the mother tongues.”

When asked about whether the auction house is applying for licenses to conduct sales in other parts of Asia Pacific, Jonathan Crockett, Phillips’s Asia chairman, responded, “We are committed to Hong Kong as the leading international arts hub in Asia, and currently have no intention of holding auctions elsewhere in the region. That said, technology has enabled us to host auctions and engage with collectors in multiple locations in a way that was not possible before.”

The Imperial Patek Philippe, which once belonged to Aisin-Giro Puyi, the last Emperor of the Qing dynasty, was unveiled during the opening of Phillips’ new Asia headquarters.
The Imperial Patek Philippe, which once belonged to Aisin-Giro Puyi, the last Emperor of the Qing dynasty, was unveiled during the opening of Phillips’ new Asia headquarters.

Ultimately, it seems that Hong Kong’s positioning as a gateway to the collectors in mainland China is the city’s primary attraction for global auction houses like Phillips.

Veteran Swiss auctioneer and art dealer Simon de Pury, who was the house’s chairman from 2001 to 2012, observed, “Phillips’ collaboration with Poly, the leading Chinese auction company, has significantly contributed to their development and greatly enhanced their access to China’s pool of buyers. The expansion of Phillips in Hong Kong therefore makes a lot of sense.”

In spite of the successful partnership, Phillips has since teamed up with a different Chinese auction house, Yongle, for its 2022 sales in Hong Kong and Beijing. However, de Pury speculated that, from a strategic point of view, the ultimate development would be a merger between Phillips and Poly, which would turbocharge each of these two companies.

“It would seal the transformation of the global auction business from a duopoly to one dominated by three players,” de Pury said. “It will create a healthy emulation and competition which will ultimately not only benefit each actor but also strengthen further the importance of Hong Kong as a key auction center.”

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Railroad will use Ohio-based firms for derailment cleanup

    Norfolk Southern has agreed to exclusively use Ohio-based businesses to clean up the site of a fiery train derailment last month in a small town near the Pennsylvania state line. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost made the announcement Wednesday. Yost said he thought it a good idea that the railroad hire statewide businesses to do the work, which could take two years to complete.

  • Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's New Marvel Comic Looks Positively Epic

    Writer Jonathan Hickman—known for his work on the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, and especially the X-Men—and artist Valerio Schiti (Empyre and A.X.E. Judgment Day), along with colorist Marte Gracia, teased their new Marvel Comics project at comic conventions last year. Now we have a first look at what’s on the way.

  • Jonathan Hickman's next big comic will redefine Marvel's gods

    With artist Valerio Schiti, the House of X writer is set to "build a new Marvel mythology overflowing with daring concepts, intricate systems, and fascinating new characters."

  • 'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi' 40th anniversary comics honor Jabba the Hutt and Ewoks

    Marvel Comics is releasing "Star Wars: Jabba's Palace" and "Star Wars: Ewoks" for the 40th anniversary of "Return of the Jedi."

  • Rare Magic: The Gathering Card Broke Two Expensive Sales Records In One Month

    The most sought after Magic: The Gathering card looks relaxedly dignified to people who don’t play the game, displaying a stretching flower the same color as an overripe blueberry and its name in muted gray text: “Black Lotus.” A novice could appreciate the card, the art provided by deceased, renowned Magic illustrator Christopher Rush, but a collector can look at the understated flower and know its expensive truth. How expensive? Well, it broke two public auction records this month.

  • Portraits of Dogs: a treat for art-lovers and dog-lovers alike

    In 1808, the poet and general ne’er-do-well Lord Byron commissioned a life-sized portrait of a beloved companion. Not a man famed for his loving treatment of the intimates in his life (his much-abused wife, his long-term mistresses, and even his sister), the expensive portrait seems something of a surprise. That is, of course, until its subject is made clear: Lord Byron had commissioned the prestigious Nottingham-based artist Clifton Tomson to paint a portrait of his dog, Lyon.

  • Dusty art turns out to be Brueghel 'masterpiece'

    STORY: One dusty old painting turned out to be an unknown masterpieceIt's a rediscovered work of Flemish painter Pieter Brueghel the Youngerthat was hidden behind a door for years in a family home[Location: Paris, France]It's now expected to fetch as much as $850,000 at auctionThe family who have had it since the 1900s thought it was fake[Malo de Lussac, Auctioneer / Daguerre Val de Loire]"I found this painting in a French house and the painting was behind the door in the television room and I started my estimations in this room and when I turned back I saw this painting. So it was a very good surprise for me. It's a masterpiece, we don't have anything else (like it). The big Brueghels around the world, the technique was very qualitative, it needs this estimate because it's completely unique."The painting L'Avocat du village (the Village Lawyer) is one of Brueghel's largest known works

  • Rare pink diamond worth $35 mn set for auction in New York

    A rare, vividly rosy-purple diamond, called the Eternal Pink and valued at $35 million, is set to be auctioned off by Sotheby's as part of its Magnificent Jewels sale in New York in June.The 10.57-carat stone is being marketed as the most valuable purplish-pink diamond ever brought to auction, with the highest ever pre-auction price per carat estimate, according to Sotheby's. 

  • Hong Kong art market hits pre-pandemic highs despite curbs

    As thousands of visitors streamed through a Hong Kong exhibition hall and deals were struck for works by Picasso and Yayoi Kusama, art collectors celebrated the Asian financial hub's return to its bustling heyday.The scenes at Hong Kong's Art Basel fair last week had not been seen since 2019, with a crackdown on pro-democracy protests and pandemic restrictions in the intervening years radically transforming the city.More than 86,000 visitors poured through the halls of the fair, reflecting a return to pre-pandemic numbers, with reported sales of more than $98 million, double those of 2019, according to organisers.Among the biggest deals were a 1964 Picasso sold for $5.5 million, as well as works by Japanese artist Kazuo Shiraga ($5 million) and a strikingly surreal "pumpkin" by Kusama ($3.5 million), according to reported sales figures released by the fair.The energy at Art Basel reflected the increasing importance of the Asian art market, said organisers, who told AFP that their work was not impacted by the city's national security law."Asia has been the fastest developing art market in the world," Angelle Siyang-Le, director of Art Basel Hong Kong, told AFP.&nbsp;For some, however, the success of the fair was not indicative of a healthy art scene.Hong Kong once held a reputation as a bastion of free speech within authoritarian China, but the national security law (NSL) imposed in 2020 after widespread and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests has criminalised dissent, including in art.&nbsp;"I don't think just because the sale(s) number at Art Basel is good (it) means 'Hong Kong is Back'," said Kacey Wong, a dissident artist who left the city in 2021 due to the crackdown."The NSL created self-censorship amongst the creative industry. Instead of exploring social/political topics, artists dive more into decorative colourful subjects to avoid the NSL's red line(s)."Last week, a digital artwork that contained the names of jailed Hong Kong democracy protesters on a billboard in the heart of the city was taken down.- Competing cities -For art collectors, however, the crackdown has not seemed to matter."So far we feel like there's been no impact, we are confident that we will be operating the same way as before," Siyang-Le said.Foreign artists said they were happy to take advantage of Hong Kong's market."It's an opportunity to get more (exposure)," said M Pravat, a New Delhi-based artist who was exhibiting at Art Basel.Years of harsh pandemic restrictions in Hong Kong have seen other Asian cities, including Seoul and Singapore, vie to supplant it on the international art scene.&nbsp;Thierry Ehrmann, head of market analysis firm Artprice, said Hong Kong remained well-placed to compete."Hong Kong retains the advantage of a well-structured market, with the presence of the major international players... which translates into a considerable lead in terms of sales revenue," he told AFP.&nbsp;&nbsp;One of Hong Kong's main advantages for collectors is its lack of customs duties, value-added taxes or inheritance taxes on works of art.- 'Extraordinary' potential -China is the world's second-largest art market, after the United States, with sales set to recover from a dip related to pandemic controls that have now been lifted, according to Artprice.&nbsp;The world's three main art auction houses are expanding their presence in Hong Kong, where art auctions netted more than $1.16 billion last year.Sotheby's was projected to generate 12 percent of its global art auction turnover in Hong Kong in 2022, compared with 13 percent for Phillips and eight percent for Christie's.Last year, Sotheby's signed a lease for a 2,230 square-metre (24,000 square-foot) space in the heart of Hong Kong's Central district, which boasts some of the most expensive rents in the world."The potential is extraordinary," said Alex Branczik, chairman for Modern and Contemporary Art in Asia for Sotheby's.&nbsp;"The acquisition of this space really shows that we are here to stay".- New clients -Today, the auction house has as many bidders in Asia as it does in North America."These bidders in Asia are fundamentally important to our sales rooms in London, New York, Paris and so forth," said Branczik.In 2022, one-third of Sotheby's Asia bidders were new clients, and two-thirds of new clients worldwide were from the region.&nbsp;Artists not in the city's art elite, however, have had more trouble making a living."In my career, I try not to rely on selling my works to galleries as a way of living, they are simply not reliable," said Wong, the dissident, who now lives in Taiwan and says he "dare not" exhibit his work in Hong Kong.Auction houses and collectors, he said, steer clear of "sensitive artists and works"."For them these types of works are landmines."bur-mlb/aha/dhw/smw

  • A new gallery with a focus on contemporary art is opening in Charlotte

    Lexicon Gallery will open this weekend with a free multimedia exhibit — “Garden of Earthly Delights.”

  • A trove of Basquiat's little-seen work arrives in L.A. — a city pivotal to his artistic life

    'Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure,' produced by the late artist's sisters, features more than 200 paintings, drawings and ephemera from the family's estate, and immersive re-creations of places important to him.

  • Quentin Tarantino's life and career chronicled in "unforgettable" new graphic novel

    Writer and artist Amazing Améziane is behind the new project, coming in October from Titan

  • Why Leonardo da Vinci Used Eggs to Paint His Masterpieces

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Alamy / ShutterstockAlong with creating some of the most beautiful and famous works of art in Western history, the “Old Masters” such as Leonardo da Vinci, Caravaggio, and Sandro Botticelli also have another thing in common: they loved using eggs in their paintings.More specifically, the artists would mix in egg yolks into their paints to create a medium called egg tempera. This technique dates back to ancient Egypt and can be found on man

  • Franci Neely, MFAH Board, See Successful Debut of New Islamic Gallery

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff On March 5, crowds poured into the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston for the public debut of its Art of the Islamic Worlds gallery. It was a long-held dream finally realized for board members, including Franci Neely, who is a co-chair of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Art […]

  • Nashville Shooter Amassed an Arsenal Despite Being Under Doctor’s Care

    Nashville Police Department via ReutersNashville school shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale was being treated for an unspecified emotional disorder before Monday’s massacre at a private Christian school—a medical condition Hale’s parents thought should’ve disqualified Hale from owning weapons at all, police revealed Tuesday.Despite the disorder, cops said Hale, 28, was able to legally build up an arsenal of seven guns that were kept hidden at home—three of which were used to mow down six people at The

  • TikTokers are both mocking and applauding Gwyneth Paltrow's 'out of touch' comments as moments from her bewildering ski trial go viral

    "Not half a day of skiing?! God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers," one user hilariously reacted.

  • Russian Ally Warns Putin: Don’t Visit—or You’ll Get Arrested

    Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters The ruling party of Armenia has warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Armenia, the country will have no choice but to arrest him.The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest earlier this month over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, particularly his alleged involvement in the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine. But the ICC doesn’t have the power to enforce its warrants, and since Russia doesn’t reco

  • Manhattan DA lawyers feared Stormy Daniels case against Trump was too weak to bring without other criminal charges, report says

    Three lawyers who worked on District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into former President Donald Trump spoke to the Daily Beast about the case.

  • Prince Harry Reportedly 'Torpedoed Any Remaining Bridges' With the Royal Family After His Bombshell Court Statement

    Prince Harry’s fight against the U.K. media was always going to have consequences, but his surprise appearance in the London court hearings this week may have sped things along with the royal family. One of King Charles III’s close pals assessed the situation after the Duke of Sussex’s blistering witness statement and it doesn’t sound […]

  • Nashville School Shooter Messaged Friend Minutes Before Massacre

    Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/ReutersThe suspected shooter who killed three children and three adults at a school in Nashville on Monday morning sent a series of dark messages to a friend in the minutes leading up to the attack, according to a report.Police identified Audrey Hale, 28, as the person responsible for the bloodshed at the Covenant School. In a statement, authorities said the first 911 call about shots being fired at the private Christian school was made at 10:13 a.m.Just