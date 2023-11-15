Phillipsburg man indicted in OVI crash that killed two women, injured third

Nov. 14—A Phillipsburg man indicted Tuesday is accused of joyriding in a utility vehicle, when he crashed into a ditch, killing two of his passengers and seriously injuring a third.

Clayton Anthony Cooper, 26, is charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of reckless homicide, and one count each of aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, assault, OVI and criminal trespass, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

After drinking alcohol, Cooper reportedly took three women for a joyride in a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle late Oct. 14, 2022.

He was riding on the property of a tree nursery in the 1100 block of Hartman Road in Clay Twp. when he crashed into a ditch in a field shortly after midnight Oct. 15, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

Two of the passengers, 21-year-old Bailey Watson of Englewood and 20-year-old Madison Grow of Laura, were killed in the crash.

The third woman, Leah Scott, 20, of Lewisburg, and Cooper were seriously injured.

The prosecutor's office said that Scott lost consciousness in the crash but regained consciousness and called 911. Medics took her and Cooper to Miami Valley Hospital, according to troopers.

Cooper is in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.