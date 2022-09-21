Philly-area man sentenced for flee attempt

Sep. 21—EBENSBURG — A Philadelphia-area man was sentenced in Cambria County court Wednesday following guilty pleas to misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer

Michael Anthony Allen, 30, of Ardmore, who was accused of fleeing from police earlier this year, entered a guilty plea before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III last month and was sentenced to 12 to 48 months in the Cambria County Prison.

In April, officers with the Johnstown Police Department responded to a report that a wanted person was outside the Oakhurst Homes housing complex. Police said they had been notified that Allen, who was wanted for theft and homicide, was last seen in a dark gray car with tinted windows, according to a criminal complaint.

A marked cruiser traveled toward Oakhurst Homes and a dark gray Ford Fusion passed the officer traveling the other direction, the complaint said.

The officer turned around and followed the vehicle down several streets as it circled the same block multiple times, prompting the officer to turn on the overhead lights and sirens.

According to the complaint, the vehicle then fled at high rates of speed as more officers joined in the pursuit, and following a long chase the vehicle came to a stop in front of an address on the 800 block of Fernwood Place and the driver fled on foot.

As police pursued the driver near the residence, they saw a woman standing outside yelling and asking what was going on, the complaint said.

The woman told police that her 2-year-old daughter must have locked her out when police asked the woman to go inside for her own safety.

According to the complaint, officers noticed footprints in the snow which stopped at a door to the home and told the woman that they believed Allen, who was wanted for homicide, was in the house with her daughter — at which time the woman gave officers permission to kick in her door.

In the home were wet, muddy footprints that the officers followed to where the footprints went up a flight of stairs, the complaint said.

Allen was then informed the house was surrounded and the Special Emergency Response Team was called.

After approximately an hour, Allen came down and surrendered to police.