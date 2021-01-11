Philly detective investigated for actions at Capitol riot

DeMicia Inman

“We don’t know the extent to the individual’s involvement,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said about the inquiry.

As more participants in Wednesday’s attempted insurrection are identified, their positions of power are being called to light. According to a new report, a Philadelphia police detective named Jennifer Gugger has been recognized as potentially taking place in the politically charged riot.

ABC 6 Action News reported, the Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating whether one of their officers played any role in the illegal events on Capitol Hill after they attended a rally in support of outgoing President Donald Trump that took place before the insurrection. The Philadelphia police released a statement confirming their knowledge of social media posts that claim the detective took part in the storming of the Capitol building.

“We are aware of social media posts that allege that a Philadelphia Police Department detective may have been in attendance at the events on Washington, DC on January 6th. An IAB investigation has been opened to determine if any PPD policies were violated by the detective and if they participated in any illegal activities while in attendance. The Detective’s assignment has been changed pending the outcome of the investigation,” the statement said, according to the report.

According the The Philadelphia Inquirer, Gugger posted on social media as Jenny Lynn.

“#StopTheSteal Drinking beers with fellow patriots!” she posted along with photos of marchers heading toward the Capitol. Gugger’s social media also contains posts calling VP Mike Pence a traitor and advocating QAnon theories, according to the outlet.

Ironically, Gugger works in the recruitment division and screens new recruits before they are deemed satisfactory for duty, including going through their social media. In 2018, Opengovus.com says she was making $86.170 in the position.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 also released a statement.

“Our detective traveled to Washington, DC this week on her day off and exercised her First Amendment rights to attend an event. We believe she has done nothing wrong and we await the results of a complete, internal review. We strongly condemn the violence and loss of life at the Capitol and hope those responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw asked for the public to contact IAB with any evidence of illegal behavior.

“The PPD supports all lawful expressions of First-Amendment rights, but the attack on the Capitol Building went well beyond the rights of free speech,” she said in a statement provided to media. “I can assure the public that a full and thorough investigation will take place, and ask that anyone with additional information reach out to our Internal Affairs Bureau.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also confirmed he was aware of the allegations.

‘We don’t know the extent to the individual’s involvement. We understand that the person was there which is not in itself a violation of anything, it’s a First Amendment right. Whether or not the individual participated in any illegal activity remains to be seen,” Kenney said according to ABC 10.

During the riot, the looters destroyed property and physically injured police in their attempt to stop the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden. As theGrio reported the mob unlawfully entered the offices of many lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where they stole her laptop. The device was solely used to coordinate presentations.

Trump Supporters Hold &quot;Stop The Steal&quot; Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
Thousands of Donald Trump supporters storm the United States Capitol building following a “Stop the Steal” rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Kenney said the police department is just one of several city departments where employees may have taken part in the riot. As with the unidentified detective, officials are currently unaware of the full details regarding their participation.

“It’s not just the police department – there are other departments where individuals allegedly had participated at least in the march, in the First Amendment event, but we don’t know the extent of their involvement in anything else,” he said.

According to theGrio, at least six Republican legislators were identified as willing participants in the violent attack.

“Any Republican legislator who took part in yesterday’s insurrection, in Washington, D.C. or anywhere else in the country, should resign immediately,” said Jessica Post, the head of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, according to the report. “Yesterday was a stain on our country’s history and a dangerous affront to democracy — all those involved have no place making laws.”

The post Philly detective investigated for actions at Capitol riot appeared first on TheGrio.

