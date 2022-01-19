Philly funds grants to help families claim child tax credits

Philadelphia plans to spend $192,000 in a bid to help some of the city's lowest-income families claim federal child tax credits.

What's happening: The city and the Thomas Scattergood Behavioral Health Foundation announced grants of up to $20,000 to 17 community organizations to assist families in claiming the tax credit for free, officials said during a virtual news conference Tuesday.

Flashback: The federal child tax credit expanded last year from $2,000 per dependent under 17 years old to as much as $3,600 per dependent under 6 years old and up to $3,000 per dependent age 6-17.

Congress approved changes to the program as part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 billion American Rescue Plan, which passed last March.

Unlike in previous years, eligible families began receiving advance monthly payments of up to $300 for each child starting in July.

The program sent out more than 200 million payments and cost roughly $93 billion, according to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

Reality check: The increase to the federal tax credit expired Jan. 1 and Congress has not renewed it for the 2022 tax year.

Yes, but: Starting Jan. 24, eligible parents and guardians can still claim the remaining half of the expanded child tax credit for 2021.

Between the lines: Families must file a tax return to receive the credit. While low-income families are eligible, many don't file taxes because they have no tax liability.

What they're saying: Mayor Jim Kenney said the groups who receive the funding will help reach some of the city's most vulnerable families, including non-English speakers who "often get left out when critical benefit programs are made available."

The mayor criticized the federal government for often putting obstacles in the way of subsidies for low-income individuals, but declined to criticize the Biden administration.

"When wealthy people get subsidized, it's not that hard, it's not that complicated," he said.

