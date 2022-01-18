Philly homicide suspect arrested in Johnstown, charged with drug possession

Jan. 18—A Philadelphia homicide suspect was jailed Friday, after he was found hiding at Coopersdale Homes with a pocket full of drugs, Johnstown police said.

Dashane Ferguson, 22, a fugitive from Philadelphia, was charged with drug possession and giving false identification to police.

According to a criminal complaint, city police were called to an apartment in Coopersdale's building 20 for a report of a man refusing to leave after the female tenant had been evicted.

Ferguson reportedly told police that his name was Tamir White and then Thomas Davis. Ferguson also said that his father had been killed by police and he did not like them, the complaint said.

Police searched Ferguson and reportedly found a large baggie in his pocket with 11 individually wrapped baggies containing suspected marijuana.

Police drove Ferguson to the Public Safety Building on Washington Street, where he told them his name was Dashane Ferguson.

Ferguson was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, where he is being held on $500,000 percentage bond.