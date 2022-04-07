Philly homicide suspect sentenced to probation for Cambria drug possession

Apr. 7—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Philadelphia homicide suspect who police said was found hiding at Coopersdale Homes in Johnstown with a pocket full of drugs in January was sentenced Thursday in Cambria County Court.

Dashane Ferguson, 22, entered guilty pleas on March 28 to giving false identification to law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance before Judge David J. Tulowitzki.

He was sentenced to a maximum of 12 months probation by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III on Thursday.

At the time of Ferguson's arrest, the Johnstown Police Department was called to an apartment in Coopersdale's Building 20 for a report of a man refusing to leave after a female tenant had been evicted, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, Ferguson reportedly told police that his name was Tamir White, then said it was Thomas Davis. He had also said that his father had been killed by police and he did not like them, the complaint said.

The complaint said that an alleged police search of Ferguson resulted in the finding in his pocket a large baggie with 11 individually wrapped baggies containing suspected marijuana.

Online court records list Ferguson as most recently being housed in the Cambria County Prison as of January 14.