Philly legislator Bobby Henon gives up committee roles after conviction

Disgraced Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon has relinquished his roles on legislative committees following his conviction on public corruption charges, according to an internal memo.

Driving the news: Council President Darrell Clarke told council members in a memo Wednesday that Henon decided to step down from four committees, according to the document obtained by Axios.

The move comes two days after Henon was found guilty of bribery and conspiracy charges in a federal trial alongside union boss John Dougherty.

Context: Henon, a three-term Democrat who represents District 6 in the northeast, was serving as chair of the Public Property and Public Works and Licenses and Inspections committees.

He was also vice chairperson of the Finance and Public Health and Human Services committees.

Henon is not required to resign from office until the time of his sentencing, which is set for February.

What's next: Clarke will consult with Democratic leadership to fill the vacancies, according to the memo.

