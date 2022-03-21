Philly man jailed for 8 months found not guilty of sexually assaulting Staunton girl

STAUNTON — A jury deliberated for about two hours Thursday in Staunton Circuit Court before acquitting a Philadelphia man who had been accused of sexually assaulting a young girl nearly two years ago.

Angel L. Vega Padua, 49, went to trial after being charged with aggravated sexual battery.

Last year, police extradited Padua from Puerto Rico, where he has family, and he was jailed for several months while awaiting trial.

Padua was accused of fondling a young Staunton girl at a friend's home on the city's east side in November 2020.

The girl, who is under the age of 10, took the stand last week during the first day of the two-day trial and testified she was playing hide-and-seek with Padua on the day in question and hiding behind a chair when he found her.

However, the girl testified that Padua allegedly tried to touch her but said he never made contact with her genitalia. The girl said it began with tickling, but said he began moving his hand up her leg, according to her testimony.

Her romper, which had a small hole to begin with, was ripped during the incident when Padua grabbed her clothing and pulled her toward him, she testified.

"He started touching me again in the same way," the girl said.

Following her testimony, on the next day of the two-day trial, Staunton Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Joseph Perry amended the aggravated sexual battery charge to attempted aggravated sexual battery.

A truck driver by trade, Padua was jailed in May 2021 on the initial charge of aggravated sexual battery. Following his acquittal, Linda Czyzyk of the Staunton Public Defender's Office said Padua was relieved.

"It's just been hard sitting in jail for eight months for something that he's been adamant he didn't do," Czyzyk said.

Padua was released from Middle River Regional Jail on Thursday following the jury's not guilty verdict.

He did not take the stand during the trial.

