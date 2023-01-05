Philly man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling illegal drugs in Centre County

A Philadelphia man was sentenced Thursday to at least a decade in state prison for selling large amounts of illegal drugs in Centre County.

David E. Blanchett Jr., 31, was sentenced by Senior Judge Pamela Ruest to a minimum of 10 years in state prison. His maximum sentence is 30 years. He received credit for about two years served in the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Blanchett declined comment before his sentence was handed down. Defense lawyer Stephanie Cooper declined comment after the hearing.

Blanchett was arrested in May 2021. He was accused of organizing the sale of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine for more than a year in Bellefonte and State College.

A grand jury wrote in a presentment that Blanchett brought the illegal drugs from Philadelphia and sold them between November 2018 and January 2020 from hotels and residences in Centre County.

Buyers would pay for the drugs with cash or mobile payment services, the grand jury wrote.

Blanchett pleaded guilty in September to 10 felony counts of possession to deliver and one felony count each of corrupt organizations, criminal use of a communication facility and conspiracy.