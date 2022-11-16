Philly mayor welcomes migrants, blasts Texas gov.
A bus carrying 28 migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas on Wednesday. Mayor Jim Kenney welcomed them and advocates extended food and shelter to the migrants. (Nov. 16)
A bus carrying 28 migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas on Wednesday. Mayor Jim Kenney welcomed them and advocates extended food and shelter to the migrants. (Nov. 16)
A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. The city and several nonprofit groups were ready to provide food, temporary housing and other services. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that Philadelphia would be the next destination for migrants the state has been transporting by the thousands from the U.S.-Mexico border to Democrat-led cities, news that came a week after the Republican easily won reelection.
Philadelphia emergency personnel took a child to the hospital on Wednesday from a bus that had just arrived carrying migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border, and city officials chastised Texas Governor Greg Abbott for sending the bus without coordinating it in advance. A charter bus carrying 28 migrants arrived in the city early on Wednesday morning as part of an effort by the Republican Texas governor to draw attention to security at the U.S.-Mexico border. Abbott and some other Republican governors have been moving migrants to Democratic-controlled cities in the north.
A federal judge has granted the Biden administration's request for a 5-week delay in ending Title 42, a rule that allows immigration officials to expel migrants. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins anchors Lana Zak and Errol Barnett with more.
(Bloomberg) -- Mitch McConnell overcame an eleventh-hour challenge and a revolt by some Republicans frustrated with the GOP’s unexpectedly poor showing in the midterms to win reelection as his party’s leader in the US Senate. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From Rus
A show of prison artwork by Viktor Bout, the Russian arms trader serving 25 years in the United States and the focus of speculation about a prisoner swap that could free WNBA star Brittney Griner, opened Tuesday at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament. The exhibition at the Federation Council underlines Russia's strong interest in the release of Bout, whom Russian officials say is an “entrepreneur” who was unjustly arrested and sentenced to 25 years but who is characterized abroad as the ruthless “Merchant of Death.” Russia has agitated for his release since he was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and later convicted of terrorism for allegedly trying to sell up to $20 million in weapons, including surface-to-air missiles, to shoot down U.S. helicopters.
Police search for man with swords and gun in University Mall
Springsteen also addressed whether Mary's dress "sways" or "waves" during his appearance on Fallon. Bruce Springsteen Invites Taylor Swift to Join E Street Band Carys Anderson
Israel said it had summoned the Ukrainian ambassador for a dressing down on Tuesday, after Kyiv voted in favour of a resolution to open an international probe into Israel's prolonged occupation of the West Bank. The resolution, approved at U.N. headquarters in New York last week, asks that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) "urgently" weigh in on Israel's "prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory", which it said were violating the Palestinians' right to self-determination. Israel "expressed its dissatisfaction" with Ukraine's decision to vote in favour of the resolution in a conversation with Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk, according to a statement released by the Israeli foreign ministry on Tuesday.
Here are takeaways and observations from the Philadelphia Eagles adding run-stuffing defensive tackle Linval Joseph ahead of the Week 11 matchup vs. the Colts
Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. “This will probably affect our campus for a very, very long time,” said Shannon Lake, a third-year student from Crozet, Virginia.
A middle school teacher in Texas has been fired after a video posted on social media showed him telling students his race is "superior."
The 24-year-old American is known for creating videos that feature daring challenges and massive cash giveaways.
A bus full of migrants sent to Philadelphia by Texas Governor Greg Abbott has arrived in the city. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the details.
Every 40 seconds, someone suffers from a stroke, but there are steps you can take to prevent them with simple, healthy lifestyle habits.
The law banned most abortions after a fetal heartbeat could be detected, which is typically around six weeks.
Larry Brock Jr.’s felony obstruction conviction carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the first bus of migrants is on its way to Philadelphia as of Tuesday afternoon. "Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has long-celebrated and fought for sanctuary city status, making the city an ideal addition to Texas' list of drop-off locations," the statement read.
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety, "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."View Entire Post ›
In electing Katie Hobbs over Kari Lake as governor, Arizona has sent a message to the country: Donald Trump is so yesterday.
It's just one cable meant to bring electricity from an offshore wind farm to a former coal-burning power plant in southern New Jersey, but it symbolizes a big challenge facing the renewable energy industry. The cable has been fought over for nearly three years, with no end in sight in a state whose officials are eager to get offshore wind power up and running. Thousands of wind turbines have been proposed for areas along the U.S. coastline as the nation tries to meet an ambitious goal of deploying enough of them offshore by 2030 to power 10 million homes.