Philly news crew killed in helicopter crash had been filming Christmas lights in NJ

The news helicopter that crashed Tuesday night in southern New Jersey, killing both people onboard, was flying back to Philadelphia after filming a Christmas lights display on the Jersey Shore, an official with the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday.

The Chopper 6 carrying the two members of Philadelphia’s WPVI Action News team — pilot Monroe Smith, 67, and photographer Christopher Dougherty, 45 — took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport earlier on Tuesday before crashing in a densely wooded area in Washington Township just after 8 p.m.

While the cause of the crash is still unclear, the NTSB has launched an official investigation into the incident.

“It was a clear, cold night,” NTSB investigator Todd Gunther told reporters in a news conference Thursday morning.

“Preliminary air traffic control data shows the aircraft was sitting there and was on course at the time when the accident occurred,” Gunther said. “Tree strike images show it was in a descending pattern, in other words, it was descending when it impacted the trees.”

According to Gunther, an eight-member team of investigators will remain on the scene for about three days, “looking at anything that may have affected the accident flight or may have been causal.”

The team will also look at weather conditions, as well as the helicopter’s flight history and maintenance data.

After that initial phase, the agency plans to release a preliminary report within 10 to 15 days.

That report will include the “facts, conditions, and circumstances as we know it,” Gunther said.