Philly Restaurant Sparks Outrage With ‘COVID Mac’ Chinese Chili Dish

A restaurant in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia is facing backlash over a menu item that may be considered racially insensitive towards Asian Americans. Lennie’s Hoagies has been facing complaints after naming its homemade macaroni and cheese dish “COVID Mac,” reports CBS3. The dish supposedly received its name because of the Chinese chili garlic sauce it's topped with. While Lennie’s Hoagies has reportedly removed the item from its menu following the outrage, the restaurant has yet to address the issue publicly.

Jerry Won, CEO of Just Like Media, reportedly called the restaurant to complain about the menu item. "I said I don’t really have a problem that you’re using [Chinese chili] but the fact that you’re calling it COVID Mac, I think it perpetuates a lot of the unfortunate racism that’s been going on,” Won said, according to CBS 3. Won's complaint, however, was not well received by the person who answered his call: “She said, ‘We’ve dropped the name so what’s the big deal?’ I said the big deal is that it’s already been done and the news is out there, so would you guys like to apologize for what you’ve done because it’s hurting our community right now and our community is hurt, and she refused.” Earlier this month, a bar in Oregon drew similar backlash after advertising its “China virus” hours on its marquee signage, as previously reported by NextShark. The Asian American community has seen numerous COVID-related cases of prejudice and bigotry in recent months, ranging from public insults to violent attacks that have resulted in injury and death. Feature Image via Google Maps

  • Asian-American Ivy League Applicants Can Trust Markets More Than Courts

    America’s top colleges trumpet their commitment to racial equity, but if you’re a hard-working, high-achieving Asian-American student, you’re probably vexed about the discrimination you face when applying to many colleges. One 2009 study of ten elite schools found that, after controlling for key observable attributes of applicants, Asian-American SAT scores (on a scale of 1600) had to be 140 points higher than those of white applicants and 450 points higher than those of African-American applicants to have the same chances of acceptance. More recently, a careful study of Harvard’s admissions record (employing richer data on applicants’ characteristics) found that Asian-Americans were 19 percent less likely to be accepted than similarly qualified whites. Unfortunately, our legal system seems to offer no remedy. In 2015, Asian-American plaintiffs lost a discrimination case against Princeton. Last November, a federal appeals court affirmed a lower-court decision that Harvard’s use of race in admissions was permissible because it did not constitute a “racial quota” (though plaintiffs promise to appeal to the Supreme Court). This month, the Department of Justice dropped a discrimination lawsuit against Yale that it had filed just before the last election. And though voters in some states soundly defeated efforts to overturn laws aimed at race-neutral college admissions, many institutions are discarding the SAT and ACT tests in admissions decisions — whether to be “more holistic” or to better disguise penalties and advantages for various applicants, depending on your point of view. But there is a powerful remedy for discriminatory conduct apart from law or politics: Market competition is an enduring and reliable force for justice. One famous example occurred 75 years ago, as big-league baseball spring training camps opened and included their first black player, Jackie Robinson. From the late 1880s until 1946, organized baseball was lily-white. Employment discrimination was legal in the U.S. and would remain so for almost two more decades, but competitive forces in sports were starting to undermine it. Brooklyn Dodgers executive Branch Rickey, looking for a way to best his more successful New York rivals, the Yankees and Giants, saw opportunity in the abundant talent that a “gentlemen’s agreement” among team owners had consigned to separate Negro Leagues. After a year in the minor leagues at Montreal, Robinson ascended to the majors in 1947 and immediately led the Dodgers to a pennant — and five more before retiring. But his mark on both the sport and society was even more profound. Seeing how the Dodgers had won a competitive advantage by overcoming prejudice, their rivals hastened to imitate them. By the late 1960s, baseball was well integrated and there was little evidence of salary discrimination against black players. Further, some argue, Robinson’s courageous performance and undeniable success hastened desegregation in many other fields. In higher education, something similar took place at roughly the same time. Between the World Wars, many Ivy League schools employed rigid admissions quotas. A Yale medical school dean once decreed “never admit more than five Jews . . . two Italian Catholics . . . no blacks at all.” Harvard devised an admissions process (stressing “geographic diversity” and “character”) that reduced its Jewish enrollment from 25 percent to about 10 percent by the ’30s. But as excluded Jewish students and faculty gravitated to rival schools and enhanced their prestige, some of the gentlemen in academe took note. Brandeis University, founded in 1948 to become the “Harvard of the Jews,” attracted stars such as Leonard Bernstein and Herbert Marcuse to its faculty. As it and other competitors rose, Harvard and other Ivies were forced to reverse course. Today, Jews represent less than 3 percent of the nation’s population but staff 9 percent of university faculties and 17 percent of those at top-ranked institutions. If Asians are, for whatever reason, the academy’s “new Jews,” the good news is that market pressures are present even in this context, and there are some institutions primed to play the role of the Brooklyn Dodgers or Brandeis. A prime example is the California Institute of Technology, which is highly meritocratic in its admissions policies. As Asian-Americans have encountered admissions barriers at other elite schools, they now are 43 percent of Caltech’s student body. But Caltech’s failure to pursue demographic “balance” hasn’t harmed its international reputation: The Times Higher Education’s 2020 rankings rated it second in the world — ahead of Harvard (seventh) and every other Ivy. A decade ago, Harvard and Caltech were ranked first and second respectively. Employers have caught on: According to PayScale, early career earnings for alumni of Caltech exceed those for Harvard by 16 percent. What’s more, the Jackie Robinson effect is at work even though the legal system may not be. Though Princeton was victorious in its 2015 discrimination case, its Class of ’24 is 25 percent Asian-American, up from 14 percent a little over a decade ago — and it has moved ahead of Harvard to sixth in the world rankings. Whether because of competitive or legal pressure, Harvard’s admission rate of Asians has trended upward recently, and at a sharp pace. Some 25 percent of the class of 2023 is Asian-American; Yale’s Asian-American enrollment is up from 10 percent to 17 percent, and it is up from tenth a decade ago. Outside the Ivy League, at schools such as Duke, Rice, Carnegie-Mellon, and Georgia Tech, proportions of Asian-American students exceed 20 percent and have increased by at least five percentage points in the last decade. It is easy to think that other rivals will join right in. That’s the way markets work to penalize bias and reward virtue: Schools that become excessively devoted to identity politics and underweight merit will find their competition gaining on them. Rankings will shift and applicant enthusiasm and alumni support will wax or wane accordingly. In response, all are likely to do a better job shedding their biases — or those that do not will struggle until they see the error of their ways.

    NEW YORK — A yellow note fluttered down like a leaf when I opened the door to my apartment one day last fall. Handwritten, it read in part: “Hello — My package was stolen on 10/1/2020. I came home to find the empty box (item removed) in the trash. It was a nice, gray women’s blazer. Please return to 5C, no questions asked.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times This veiled accusation set in motion a building-wide campaign to stop the petty theft afflicting the lobby of my unattended East Village walk-up, where I have lived since the 1990s. Package theft wasn’t an issue when I first moved in during the Grunge years, although crack vials routinely littered our stoop. Sleepy addicts sometimes blocked the door. But these entryway inconveniences were minor compared with the constant robberies, which rapidly escalated last year. My building was not alone. Forty-three percent of Americans shopping online experienced package theft last year, up from 36% in 2019, according to a recent market research study. Of that 43%, almost two-thirds reported packages having been stolen more than once. The New York Police Department does not keep data to that level of specificity, I was told, and the most recent figures available for the city estimated that 90,000 packages had disappeared every day in 2019. This number was bound to be higher in 2020, considering the thriving online economy. But back to 30 years ago: Aside from the stoop problem, our building was a neighborly haven, owned by the same family for generations and monitored by live-in supers, a couple from Malta named Agnes and Tony. Our ensemble of residents (Bill, Bob, John, Pat, Tom) worked unflashy jobs — mailroom clerk, museum guide and so on — and stayed for decades, giving me the chance to grow fond of them, including nuisances like Edith and Victor (secretary, janitor), who banged on my ceiling when my music blared. It only took them 14 years to trust me enough to water their plants when they traveled. The poignant exodus of these characters, through death, eviction, buyouts and, most recently, the pandemic, made way for my current neighbors, variously named Summer, Kennedy, Madison, Kayleigh, Mackenzie, Hannah and Charity. They pay rents that seem exorbitant, upward of $4,000 in some cases, reflecting the East Village’s own hypergentrification. When I started to cross paths with this new crop last fall, their eyes were often trained on their phones. Why bother trying to get to know them? I might be a lifer, but I did not want to become the next Edith, so I silently endured their music thumping through my walls and their habit of leaving empty boxes all over the lobby. My attitude softened on the day I read the yellow note from 5C and saw it stuck in other doors down the hall. A real estate group owns our building now, our live-in supers are long gone and our security camera feed was disconnected years ago during multiple gut renovations. I decided to reach out to my new neighbors. “Have you had anything stolen?” turned out to be a great conversation starter. Harper Gray, 22, who worked at Belmont Park racetrack, said that within a week of moving into our building at the end of August, a new dress, ordered online, had been stolen. Within two months, she and her roommate had lost roughly $2,000 worth of items, she said. When Amielle Morris, a college student, ordered a new table, the tabletop arrived separately from the legs, which were stolen, leaving her with a legless table. She was often out, working double shifts as a restaurant hostess when she wasn’t in class, and said seven other deliveries had been stolen. The one that hurt the most was a care package of clothes, local honey and avocados from her mother in California. These were young adults, after all, establishing independence in a city that had been hit hard in a number of ways. Of course their parents were sending them care packages. Parker Zinn, 19, told me she was “freaking out every 15 to 30 minutes” while expecting a delivery from her family in North Carolina. Ralitsa Kalfas, 23, also from North Carolina, found an empty cardboard box instead of winter coats and sweaters sent to her from her family. A vintage jacket that once belonged to her grandmother was stolen too. My empathy for these young women grew, realizing they weren’t that different from me when I first moved to New York, my shyness sometimes interpreted as unfriendliness. With no COVID-related travel constraints back then, my family simply visited, bearing suitcases of goodies instead of sending care packages. The new neighbors and I exchanged phone numbers to text one another when anything was left unattended. Sarah Byron, 24, panicked when she saw a giant new TV screen propped up on the first floor, addressed to Kennedy. She lugged it up three flights of stairs for safekeeping until Kennedy got home. In October, we petitioned for the security cameras to be restored; every single resident signed the demand letter. Our landlord complied within a month. Thefts tapered off in November, the situation improving so much that I broke my shop-local rule and ordered discounted winter gear online. But on the projected delivery date, I tracked the package, which was shown as “delivered to customer.” I dashed downstairs. My Helly Hansen parka, long underwear and knit beanie were gone. The security camera footage showed a masked man with a hoodie unlocking our door with a plastic card. He swaggered in — bowlegged, a slight limp — and stuffed my box into a large canvas bag. Around this time, Sarah Byron’s new phone charger was stolen by a “skinny, frail” woman with a suitcase, she said. Sarah herself appeared in the security camera video, coming in the door while the woman was still there. “I’m glad I didn’t confront her,” Sarah said. “She ripped open the box with her teeth.” But matters came to an emotional head just before Thanksgiving, when I found Coco Ross, 23, crying on our stoop one afternoon. When I asked what had been stolen, she said softly, “A Rolex.” A Rolex? What was she thinking? Then I got the full story. Her father, in Boston, had lost his job and sent her the watch to get a better price in New York, as much as $25,000, she said. A delivery person dumped the family heirloom in our lobby, not waiting to get Coco’s signature. Footage of the thief was murky. The watch was never found. Our corporate landlord tightened the lock. Miraculously, holiday deliveries arrived safely. There was loss, however. Amielle and Coco broke their leases and left. The women in 5C — the ones behind the yellow door notes — moved out too. After weeks of hassling the delivery company about my winter gear, I got reimbursed. It’s no time to let down our guard, however. I just came across a box that looked like it had been ripped open by teeth (again). It was cat food, left undisturbed, addressed to an unfamiliar tenant. I went upstairs and knocked on her door, welcoming her to our building and letting her know what she’s in for. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

