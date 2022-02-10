Philly schools could see state funding bump under Gov. Wolf's budget
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Tom WolfAmerican politician
Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed budget would dramatically boost state funding for Philadelphia schools, but the spending plan is already facing strong pushback from the Republican-controlled legislature.
What's happening: The School District of Philadelphia could receive $1.6 billion this year under the governor's $43.7 billion budget proposal unveiled Tuesday, Wolf spokesperson Elizabeth Rementer told Axios.
That's a more than 31% bump, or an additional $410 million in state funding, over last year, per district spokesperson Christina Clark.
Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.
By the numbers: The district's special education programs would get a boost of $70 million under the proposed budget.
The district also could reap $145 million in savings from changes to the state’s charter school funding formula, Rementer said.
Of note: The governor also wants to invest around $1.9 billion in new funding for public and higher education.
The big picture: Wolf's budget plan doesn't include hikes in income or sales taxes.
Rather, the proposal — which is an increase over last year's $40 billion budget — taps into the billions of dollars the state received in federal pandemic aid.
What they're saying: State Republican leaders immediately slammed Wolf's spending blueprint.
"The irresponsible plan proposed today increases spending by $17 million per day. If I were not actually here to see it, I would not believe such a terrible idea would actually be put forward by this governor," House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia schools superintendent William Hite called Wolf's spending proposal a "giant step forward toward an equitable and adequate state system of funding our schools."
Hite said the funding and the charter school reforms will allow the district, which has a nearly $5 billion backlog in needed repairs, to "make new investments our students and schools deserve."
Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.