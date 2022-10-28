Philly Sheriff's Deputy Facing Federal Charges For Allegedly Selling Guns Used In Deadly Shooting

A former Philadelphia sheriff is facing charges after he allegedly sold two handguns that were used in a deadly high school shooting two weeks earlier. Samir Ahmad, who’s now facing federal firearms trafficking charges, is accused of selling the handguns to a confidential informant on Oct. 13. while he was employed as a sheriff.

A 14-year-old boy died and four other teens were injured during the shooting at Roxborough High School on Sept. 27, FOX 29 reports. According to court documents, authorities traced the guns after Ahmad sold them to the informant.

Investigators said the informant told Ahmad that he was in the country illegally and that he could be deported if he was caught with the gun.

“You don’t got to worry about none of that,” Ahmad told the informant after allegedly netting $3,000 for selling the firearms and ammunition.

Ahmad was terminated from the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office after he was arrested on Oct. 19.

In a statement on Twitter, the sheriff’s office said Ahmad, who had been with the department since 2018, received a 30-day notice of intent to dismiss.

10/27/22: The official statement from the Office of the Sheriff regarding Samir Ahmad. pic.twitter.com/Nc2z68mVYm — The Philadelphia Sheriff Office. (@PhilaSheriff) October 27, 2022

U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said, “Ahmad abused his authority — to the greatest extent possible — as a sworn law enforcement officer.”

“The defendant was allegedly illegally selling firearms on the street to at least one person who was not permitted to possess them, adding fuel to the already-incendiary fire of deadly gun violence in the City of Philadelphia,” Romero said in a statement.

The former sheriff had a “historically poor record” of attendance at work, according to court documents.

“The defendant made more money through the illegal sale of firearms and drugs than he did showing up for his job as a sworn law enforcement officer, and the profits made through his illegal side business influenced his decision-making more than his call to service through his legitimate employment,” the documents state.

The 29-year-old faces up to 25 years in prison and a $500,000 fine, USA TODAY reports. According to police, the investigation is still ongoing.