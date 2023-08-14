Philly teen arrested in FBI terrorism probe, accused of contacting al Qaeda-affiliated group

A 17-year-old boy from Philadelphia has been arrested as part of a terrorism investigation, officials announced Monday.

FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Philadelphia Field Office Jacqueline Maguire said during a press conference that the teen was arrested Friday on state charges and was allegedly in contact with Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad, a terrorist group affiliated with al Qaeda.

The organization was designated as a global terrorist group by the State Department in 2022.

The teen, who has not been identified because he is a juvenile, had access to firearms and had purchased bomb-making materials commonly found in improvised explosive devices. He had allegedly become radicalized online, officials said.

“Among the items he purchased were tactical equipment, wiring, chemicals and devices often used as remote detonators,” Maguire said.

“It’s fair to say he’s not only, you know, purchased and obtained those materials and those items, but that he was, you know, taking steps to put them together and test devices,” she said.

Some of the items had been purchased recently.

“These purchases quickly escalated this case in both threat and priority for our office,” McGuire said. “This was now a situation where we believe public safety was at risk.”

The teen was also allegedly planning to travel overseas to train with or join the terrorist group.

Maguire did not offer any specifics on possible targets citing the ongoing investigation.

“So we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. However, we do know that the individual had conducted general research into potential targets. I would say it was so general that there was not a specific location. It was not just in the Philadelphia area,” she said.

The teen is facing several charges in Pennsylvania including weapons of mass destruction, criminal conspiracy, arson, and causing or risking catastrophe, Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner announced at the press conference.

“The young man who is under arrest is, was, an aspiring terrorist that was not merely thinking but was doing things that are deeply disturbing and presented a grave danger to everyone — himself, his family, the block where he lived, and frankly, people all around Philadelphia,” Krasner said.