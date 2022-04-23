Philly toddler shot after he was used by father as human shield dies

The Philadelphia toddler used as a human shield by his father when gunfire erupted during a drug deal gone wrong has died three years later.

Yaseem Jenkins was just 11 months old when he was struck in the head, neck and buttocks during the Oct. 2019 incident in northern Philadelphia. Just moments earlier, his father, 25-year-old Nafes Monroe tried to purchase drugs with counterfeit money, drawing the ire of the sellers, KYW-TV reported.

When the shooting began, Monroe cowered behind his young son, who was left critically injured in wake of the violence.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner confirmed Yaseem’s passing during a press conference on Thursday, calling it a “tough moment.” He added that while his office does believe the child died due to injuries sustained during the shooting, that they are “awaiting a medical examiner’s report on the cause of death.”

“It’s our belief and our investigation has led us to believe that he intentionally had his child with him when he was making such types of purchases with the idea or belief that if someone saw that he had a child in the car that they would not fire upon him,” Voci added. “A human shield is probably the term that I would use.”

Monroe was arrested and charged with recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child.

The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Francisco Ortiz, has also been charged with attempted murder.

Both men could face additional charges should the autopsy confirm Yaseem died because of the shooting.