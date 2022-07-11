Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Is About To Turn The Corner

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The US$10m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$13m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$13m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Phio Pharmaceuticals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Phio Pharmaceuticals is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$22m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 118% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Phio Pharmaceuticals' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Phio Pharmaceuticals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

