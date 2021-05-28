Phipps to make another run for sheriff
May 28—GUILFORD COUNTY — A retired police captain announced Thursday he will make a second run for Guilford County sheriff in 2022.
Therron "TJ" Phipps, 60, ran unsuccessfully in 2018, losing in the Democratic primary to Danny Rogers, who went on to defeat then-Sheriff BJ Barnes in the general election.
Phipps, who is retired from the Greensboro Police Department, describes himself as a lifelong local resident, career law enforcement professional and dedicated public servant. In addition to being a former police captain, he is an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Phipps declined to criticize anything Rogers has done in office, but he highlighted his own more extensive law enforcement background, which amounted to more than 28 years with the police department.
"I think my resume and my career should illustrate the difference," he said.
In a press release, Phipps identified his priorities as enhancing public trust through accountability, transparency and positive community engagement, and he said he would seek agency accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies to ensure the sheriff's office adheres to the highest standards of law enforcement.
When Phipps ran in 2018, he also stressed the need for accreditation, arguing that it can strengthen crime prevention and control capabilities, formalize essential management procedures, establish fair and nondiscriminatory personnel practices, improve service-delivery, solidify interagency cooperation and coordination, and boost public and staff confidence in the agency.
Phipps received a bachelor's degree in business administration from James Madison University, and his training has included work at the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville, the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Virginia, and the Senior Management Institute for Police at Boston University.