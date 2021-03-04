Phish guitarist to found substance abuse treatment center

Trey Anastasio of Phish performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. Anastasio plans to start a substance use disorder treatment center in Vermont, where the band was formed in 1983. Anastasio, who is now 14 years sober, announced Thursday, March 4, 2021 that his Divided Sky Foundation has purchased a building for the nonprofit center in Ludlow. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
min read
LUDLOW, Vt. (AP) — Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio plans to start a substance use disorder treatment center in Vermont, where the band was formed in 1983.

Anastasio, who is now 14 years sober, announced Thursday that his Divided Sky Foundation has purchased a building for the nonprofit center in Ludlow.

“Like so many people in America and so many in Vermont, I became addicted to opiates,” Anastasio said in a statement on his website. “I was extremely lucky to have access to care, and I know how important it is to be part of a recovery community. I’m grateful that we can help provide that opportunity for others."

The center is tentatively scheduled to open by the end of this year. Anastasio raised funds for the purchase through his virtual concerts last fall from New York City’s Beacon Theatre. Fans contributed more than $1.2 million.

The center has not yet been named and will be managed by Ascension Recovery Services, according to his website.

