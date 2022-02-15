Phoebe Bridgers responds to Chris Nelson defamation lawsuit: ‘The statements I made are true’

Phoebe Bridgers has responded to the defamation lawsuit filed by recording studio owner Chris Nelson.

Last year, the 27-year-old singer was sued for $3.8m (£2.8m) for allegedly spreading false accusations about Nelson.

Nelson is reportedly seeking damages for alleged defamation, false light, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and intentional interference with prospective economic relations.

Bridgers and Nelson did not have a working relationship.

However, the suit states that “in or around 2018” Bridgers began “having consensual sexual encounters” with Nelson and his girlfriend at the time, Emily Bannon.

According to the suit, Bannon and Bridgers continued their relationship after Nelson and Bannon broke up in 2019.

Following his split with Bannon, Nelson claims that in October 2020 Bridgers made “false and misleading statements” on her Instagram account, alleging that she “witnessed and can personally verify much of the abuse (grooming, stealing, violence) perpetuated by Chris Nelson”.

(Getty Images)

Bridgers has now replied to the defamation suit saying that she stands by her comments.

The “Motion Sickness” singer’s legal team has also filed an anti-SLAPP motion against Nelson, claiming that his suit sought to suppress her First Amendment right to free speech.

“I believe that the statements I made in my Instagram story are true,” Bridgers wrote in a sworn declaration filed on Monday (14 February) in Los Angeles. “My statements were made based on my personal knowledge, including statements I personally heard Mr. Nelson make, as well as my own observations.”

“I continue to believe the statements that I made were true,” she added.

Last year, Nelson said that he believes that Bridgers “maliciously and intentionally posted the false and defamatory statements about [him] as part of a vendetta to destroy [his] reputation that was inflamed by defendant Bridgers and his [ex-girlfriend, Bannon’s] sexual relationship”.

In her original Instagram post, Bridgers wrote: “I witnessed and can personally verify much of the abuse (grooming, stealing, violence) perpetuated by Chris Nelson, owner of a studio called Sound Space.”

“For anyone who knows [Nelson], is considering working with him, or wants to know more, there is an articulate and mind-blowing account on @emilybannon’s page as a highlight. TRIGGER WARNING for basically everything triggering,” she added.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.