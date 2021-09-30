Phoebe Bridgers sued for £2.8m for ‘malicious’ defamation

Phoebe Bridgers has been sued for $3.8m (£2.8m) for allegedly spreading false accusations about him online.

As reported by AV Club, producer Chris Nelson is seeking damages for alleged defamation, false light, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and intentional interference with prospective economic relations.

Bridgers and Nelson did not have a working relationship. However, the suit states that “in or around 2018” Bridgers began “having consensual sexual encounters” with Nelson and his girlfriend at the time, Emily Bannon.

According to the suit, Bannon and Bridgers continued their relationship after Nelson and Bannon broke up in 2019.

Following his split with Bannon, Nelson claims that in October 2020 Bridgers made “false and misleading statements” on her Instagram account, alleging that she “witnessed and can personally verify much of the abuse (grooming, stealing, violence) perpetuated by Chris Nelson”.

Nelson goes on to claim that Bridgers directed her followers to Bannon’s Instagram account, where she accused the music producer of racist hate crimes including “beat[ing] a young Latinx man to death”.

As per People, the complaint alleges that Nelson was also falsely accused of defrauding buyers by selling them fake guitars, stealing $50,000 (£37,000) from a neighbour, as well as hacking women’s email accounts.

The suit claims that although it was Bannon who initially posted the accusations, Bridgers shared them on her own social media account.

Nelson said that he believes that the “Motion Sickness” singer “maliciously and intentionally posted the false and defamatory statements about [him] as part of a vendetta to destroy [his] reputation that was inflamed by defendant Bridgers and his [ex-girlfriend, Bannon’s] sexual relationship”.

Nelson previously filed a lawsuit against Bannon in December 2020, accusing her of defamation as well as assault and battery.

In December last year, he also filed a lawsuit against musician and former Saturday Night Live star Noël Wells accusing her of falsely stating that Nelson had committed an “incredible predatory move on her” and other “young females including young female musicians”.

A representative of Phoebe Bridgers could not be reached for comment.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.

