Phoebe Dynevor says she 'can't imagine' filming season 2 of 'Bridgerton' during the pandemic

Claudia Willen
daphne bridgerton
Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton on "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

  • "Bridgerton" hasn't been renewed yet, but actress Phoebe Dynevor who plays Daphne Bridgerton said she "can't imagine" filming season two of the Netflix original series during the pandemic.

  • "There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it's a very intimate show," she said during an interview with Deadline on Friday.

  • Dynevor continued, "It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand."

Phoebe Dynevor, who stars as Daphne Bridgerton on Netflix's hit Regency drama "Bridgerton," said she has a hard time envisioning the cast and crew filming season two during the pandemic.

Though Netflix has yet to officially renew "Bridgerton" for a second season, the 25-year-old actress is already thinking about how they could make it work while abiding by COVID-19 protocols on set.

"I can't imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances. There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it's a very intimate show," she said during an interview with Deadline on Friday.

Dynevor added, "It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand."

The "Bridgerton" team was fortunate to wrap up shooting season one in February 2020 shortly before production was halted across the industry. Dynevor recalled the "crazy" final days on set, as many people were already discussing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We just managed to finish. It was amazing," she said.

bridgerton
Phoebe Dynevor and Chris Van Dusen on "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

ProductionWeekly reported that the Shonda Rhimes-produced show was set to begin filming season two in July 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic affected its production schedule. Now, the "Bridgerton" cast and crew are reportedly rescheduled to shoot new episodes in March 2021 in Uxbridge, England, according to What's On Netflix.

Dynevor claims to "genuinely have no idea" what Chris Van Dusen, the show's creator, has in store.

Season one closely followed Daphne and The Duke of Hastings' love story from "The Duke and I," the first book of Julia Quinn's bestselling novel series. Based on the order of the author's work, the actress believes season two will focus on her character's eldest brother, Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey).

"I imagine if they're following the books, then it would be Anthony's journey," she told Deadline, adding, "I'm sure Daphne will end up getting involved. But yeah, I do wonder what it looks like. I'm excited to find out."

bridgerton jonathan bailey
Jonathan Bailey plays Anthony Bridgerton. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Leading up to a second season, Van Dusen hinted that he'd love the opportunity to focus on each of the Bridgerton children.

"It might be too early to talk about at this point. I do have a plan and a vision in my head to success," he told The Wrap in December.

Van Dusen added, "I would love to be able to explore stories and romances for every Bridgerton sibling. Of course, I would love to be able to do that."

