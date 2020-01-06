Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Golden Globes suit will be auctioned for Australia fire relief originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Fans of "Fleabag" creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge's ensemble at the Golden Globes will have a chance to own it.

Backstage at the awards show, Waller-Bridge told reporters that her couture suit, by designer Ralph & Russo, will be auctioned off with the proceeds going toward fire relief in Australia.

Waller-Bridge donned the suit, which she called "the most extraordinary thing I've ever worn," as she accepted the Golden Globes for best comedic television actress and best comedic television series.

Since the Australian wildfires began in September, they have burned more than 22,393 square miles of land and destroyed more than 1,630 homes, according to the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

At least 24 people have died, and ecologists from the University of Sydney estimate that about half a billion animals have been killed.