Phoenix American Financial Services Announces New Client Partnership with AD Securities America

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. ("Phoenix American") is pleased to announce its new client partnership with AD Securities America LLC ("AD Securities"). Phoenix American will support the back office operational needs of AD Securities' asset management business with its industry leading investor services platform featuring the state-of-the-art STAR-XMS shareholder management / transfer agent system. AD Securities will benefit from Phoenix American's combination of advanced technology, focus on customer service and long experience with the unique operational requirements of alternative investment funds.

AD Securities is a diversified financial services firm making strategic investments in businesses with the aim of restructuring, recapitalizing and/or amalgamating to add value. AD maintains a global network of professional contacts and private investors through its corporate advisory services business. The group's investment management arm, AD Asset Management LLC provides investment products tailored to clients' needs. One such product is the AD High Yield Income Fund, with an investment strategy to build a diversified portfolio of publicly traded debt and private debt investments through active origination, portfolio construction and risk management. The advantage of a multi-faceted strategy is the ability to combine liquidity and product depth in the public market with an enhanced earnings potential from the private debt market. The aim is to provide a predictable level of income while minimizing risk to capital. The target total portfolio return (gross) is 10%. AD Securities designed four layers of capital protection into the fund including the first capital loss taken by the investment manager.

With the growing variety and sophistication of alternative investment funds and the increased regulatory compliance required, advanced operational solutions are critical to the success of today's fund sponsors. Phoenix American has combined the most efficient systems and back office processes in alternative investments since its origins as a fund sponsor in 1972. Phoenix American's industry leading STAR-XMS transfer agent system is the result of the company's direct experience as a fund sponsor as well as decades of experience as an administrator for alternative investment funds.

"We are pleased to partner with such a high caliber firm as Phoenix," said Tim Alford, Managing Director of AD Securities America. "Our partnership with them addresses both the needs of our investors to stay in control of their investments and our strict adherence to compliance and reporting."

"We are excited to be working with AD Securities," said Andrew Constantin, Senior Vice President, Operations for Phoenix American. "They are committed to running a forward-thinking business focused on solid returns for their investors. As their operational partner, Phoenix American will add value by providing robust technology and flexible service to enable them to achieve their goals."

Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. provides full back office outsourcing, fund administration, accounting and investor services as well as sales and marketing reporting services to companies in the alternative investment industry. The Phoenix American aircraft group, including its Irish subsidiary, PAFS Ireland Limited, provides managing agent services for asset backed securitizations in the commercial aircraft and engine leasing industry. The Company is an affiliate of Phoenix American Incorporated along with Phoenix American SalesFocus Solutions. Phoenix American has five offices worldwide, was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.