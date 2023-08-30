Phoenix-area cities enter water sharing agreement with Tucson
Several Phoenix-area cities will soon be storing their excess CAP water supply in Tucson's aquifer.
Several Phoenix-area cities will soon be storing their excess CAP water supply in Tucson's aquifer.
Jake Fischer, from Manila where he’s covering the FIBA World Cup, joins Dan Devine (not in Manila) to talk about Team USA’s 3-0 record, Steve Kerr’s coaching and Giannis making the Milwaukee Bucks fans nervous.
TikTokers react to damaged goods being thrown in the street. The post Woman accuses Vans of throwing bags of torn shoes onto the street in Philadelphia appeared first on In The Know.
Nearly 1 in 3 men have at least one type of HPV. But the burden of screening for this widespread STI is on women. Experts explain why.
The latest victim of a celebrity death hoax is one of Kaitlyn Bristowe's suitors from "The Bachelorette."
College football is here and Week 1 will bring us the action from Thursday night all the way through Monday.
This is your sign to redecorate your entire living sitch without breaking the bank.
Nick Carter has been sued by a woman who claims she was raped by the Backstreet Boys singer 20 years ago. It's the third sexual assault lawsuit he faces.
Beef up your home security — Amazon's marking down everything from alarms and indoor cams to floodlights.
The TikTok star opened up about her battle with disordered eating and the importance of giving yourself grace in the process.
Sennheiser has packed its impressively immersive Ambeo technology in a soundbar that's similar in size to the Sonos Beam, but it costs nearly twice as much.
Speaking with Alfa Romeo's North American Senior Vice President, we learn that the 33 Stradale is more than just a Maserati MC20 clone
A Filipino creator believes that there are two types of English spoken among Filipinos. The post Creator shares what they believe are ‘two different kinds of English for Filipinos’: ‘We have rich-people English and then we have self-taught English’ appeared first on In The Know.
Chances are most Americans have never heard of EV maker VinFast (VFS). But that hasn’t kept the company out of the limelight, due to its sky-high valuation and violent swings in stock price.
The contactless payment system for New York City’s subways has a security hole. Anyone with access to someone’s credit card number can see when and where they entered the city’s underground transit during the last seven days. The problem lies in a “feature” on the website for OMNY, the tap-to-pay system for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which allows you to view your recent ride history using only credit card info. Further, subway entries purchased using Apple Pay — which gives merchants a virtual number instead of your real one — still somehow link to your physical credit card number.
Heading back to college or just started the semester? Now is the best time to shop for the best tech for college. Snag calculators, computer mice, headphones and more.
Screenly has long offered developers ways to build applications for the kiosks and checkout systems that use its Screenly Box hardware (or a Raspberry Pi, for the DIY crowd). Its customers include the likes of Amazon, NASA and Lowe's. Today, it's taking a next step in making it easier for developers to build applications for its platform with the launch of Edge Apps.
According to the CDC, an estimated 220,000 children and adolescents had diagnosed arthritis between 2017 and 2021.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's latest health scare will increase speculation about who will be the next Senate Republican leader.
Two Georgia election workers at the heart of the Fulton County charges win a court victory against Donald Trump's former lawyer. The former president may opt out of an in-person Sept. 6 arraignment, and his mug shot makes an appearance in a rival's campaign ad.
Plus, stock up on the beloved brand's water bottles, cups and more for up to 30% off.