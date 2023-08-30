Phoenix-area cities enter water sharing agreement with Tucson

Engadget

The contactless payment system for New York City’s subways has a security hole. Anyone with access to someone’s credit card number can see when and where they entered the city’s underground transit during the last seven days. The problem lies in a “feature” on the website for OMNY, the tap-to-pay system for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which allows you to view your recent ride history using only credit card info. Further, subway entries purchased using Apple Pay — which gives merchants a virtual number instead of your real one — still somehow link to your physical credit card number.