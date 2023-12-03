Phoenix area could see above-normal temperatures this week. Here's what to expect

Temperatures were expected to reach near record seasonal highs in Phoenix on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.

Temperatures should remain cool for the rest of the weekend with a forecast high of 70 degrees on Sunday and 73 degrees on Monday. The low temperatures for Sunday and Monday were expected to be in the mid-40s.

However, as the week goes on, temperatures may jump back up to 80 degrees with lows in the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Both the high and the low temperatures could increase by 10 degrees in just two days.

Dry conditions and above-normal temperatures should continue through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service said Phoenix had a record average temperature during the fall season. So far in 2023, the average temperature for the season has been 80.8 degrees, which is only 0.7 degrees off from 2020's average of 80.1 degrees.

Neither Phoenix nor Tucson was forecast to get rain heading into early next week. There was no snow forecast for Flagstaff.

