Phoenix area freeway closures this weekend? Nope. You can thank holiday shopping for that

In order to help mitigate the stress of holiday travel, the Arizona Department of Transportation plans to pause its scheduled improvement projects for Valley freeways this weekend.

According to an ADOT press release, the break is aimed at limiting traffic impacts so residents can have a smoother time shopping and to help packages arrive on time.

"ADOT and its contractors are scheduling work that avoids full freeway closures through New Year's weekend. With work still planned at times near freeways, including during overnight hours, drivers should remain alert, use caution and be prepared to slow down when approaching and traveling through any existing zones," officials said in the release.

ADOT spokesperson Steve Elliott told The Arizona Republic that drivers should be aware of the following areas:

Reduced speed limit through existing work zones of the I-17 widening project between Anthem and Sunset Point.

Reduced speed limit through existing work zones of the I-10 Broadway Curve project between the I-17 Split and Loop 202 Santan/South Mountain.

Bridge construction on I-15 near Littlefield in northern Arizona has reduced the freeway from two lanes to one lane in each direction.

Elliott added that while work isn't going on that requires full freeway closures, drivers should be prepared for the restrictions in place.

Tips for drivers

For those heading out and hitting the road this week, officials recommend the following:

Prepare your travel documents

Travel during off-peak periods if possible

Check your vehicle ahead of time, especially tire pressure and engine fluid levels

Carry a vehicle-repair kit

Take snacks and drinks with you

Pack a flashlight and extra batteries

Pack a cellphone charger

Pack blankets and warm clothing

Carry a first-aid kit and take any medications you might need

Stay updated on weather/winter conditions

Get adequate rest

Buckle up

Obey speed limits

Never drive impaired

Let someone know your travel plans

