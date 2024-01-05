These Phoenix-area freeways will be closed this weekend as ADOT resumes improvement projects

After a lengthy holiday siesta, the Arizona Department of Transportation planned to resume its Valley-wide freeway improvement projects beginning this weekend.

Notable closures were slated along stretches of Loop 101, Interstate 10, State Route 143 and U.S. 60.

ADOT advised drivers to allow extra time and to plan alternate routes. Drivers were asked to be prepared to slow down and merge safely when venturing through work zones.

Travel and roadway conditions can be checked at az511.gov.

Northbound Loop 101 closed between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road

Details: Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) will be closed between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road for the start of a widening project.

Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Via de Ventura and 90th Street closed.

When: 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8.

Alternate routes: Drivers can exit the closure before heading west to take northbound Scottsdale Road.

East Valley motorists, such as those trekking to Sunday's Arizona Cardinals game in Glendale, can use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and northbound State Route 51 to bypass the closure.

Westbound Interstate 10 ramp to eastbound US 60 near the Broadway Curve closed

Details: The westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) near the Broadway Curve will be closed for construction.

Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road closed.

When: 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, to 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 7.

Alternate routes: Drivers can exit westbound I-10 at Broadway Road, then turn left to enter eastbound I-10 to get to eastbound U.S. 60.

Southbound State Route 143 closed between Loop 202 and Interstate 10

Details: Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) will be closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 for a traffic shift.

Westbound Loop 202 exit to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (Sky Harbor Boulevard) closed.

Northbound 48th Street/SR 143 closed as well between Broadway Road and University Drive.

Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 closed.

When: 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, to 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8.

Alternate routes: Motorists can take westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 (at the State Route 51 "Mini-Stack" interchange) to reach their destinations, including the Sky Harbor west entrance.

Drivers looking to avoid the northbound 48th Street and westbound I-10 portion of the closures can take westbound I-10 to 24th Street or Buckeye Road exits to get to Sky Harbor's west entrance.

Eastbound US 60 closed between Loop 202 and Crismon Road in east Mesa

Details: Eastbound U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Crismon Road in east Mesa for pavement improvement work.

Both Loop 202 ramps to eastbound U.S. 60 closed.

Eastbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Power and Ellsworth roads closed.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8.

Alternate routes: Drivers can exit before the closure and use local routes such as Baseline Road or Southern Avenue.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix-area freeway closures this weekend