Phoenix-area freeways will see 'major' improvements in 2024. Here's what to know

Anyone who has driven on Phoenix-area freeways recently has seen the need for more lanes, better interchanges, new bridges and new surfacing in some key areas as a growing population brings even more freeway traffic to the state.

Look for some new projects in the new year on the Loop 101 to add to major work already under way on interstates 10 and 17.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recently revealed several of its maintenance and construction project plans for Phoenix area freeways throughout 2024.

Commuters will see improvement projects slated for:

The Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 in Chandler

Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road in Scottsdale

Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) between Interstate 17 and 75th Avenue in the northwest Phoenix area

I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point north of Phoenix

The I-10 Gila River Bridge crossing southeast of Riggs Road

I-17 between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74

Among the improvements that are planned are: the installation and upgrades to signage, traffic signals, freeway lighting, sidewalks, drainage systems and ramp meters, according to ADOT.

Doug Nintzel, a spokesperson for ADOT, said Phoenix-area drivers can expect weekend and overnight road closures over the next several months while improvements are underway.

"Those are the times when contractors are able to get a lot of the major work for our improvement projects done," Nintzel said.

Nintzel went on to say that ADOT will continue to inform Arizona drivers about major restrictions on freeways so they "can plan to steer clear of them by using alternate routes."

"As we often say, the farther you stay away from where a freeway is closed, the more time you'll save by using another freeway or alternate local route," Nintzel said. Most Phoenix-area freeway projects are funded in part by Prop 400, a regional half-cent sales tax approved by area voters in 2004, he said.

The Maricopa Association of Governments, the Phoenix region's metropolitan planning organization, manages both the funding and overall scheduling of freeway construction projects in the Regional Freeway Program, Nintzel added.

According to ADOT's website, the Loop 101 Improvement Project will cost $108 million, whereas the I-10 improvements will cost $171 million.

What freeways will be affected?

The Loop 101 in Scottsdale and the northwest Valley, the I-10 in Chandler and on the way out to Tucson, and the I-17 in north Phoenix and on the way to Black Canyon City are all planned to have ongoing construction underway during 2024, Nintzel says.

What are the improvements?

According to ADOT, Loop 101 is scheduled to have two major widening projects in different zones of the freeway, with additional lanes to be constructed in each direction for both sections, ADOT says. Crews will also convert the Loop 101 interchange at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard into a diamond configuration to improve traffic flow, according to the department.

The I-10 and I-17 freeways are currently undergoing continuous projects that began in previous years, and in 2024, that work will include finishing elevated ramps, reconstructing outdated bridges, forming additional lanes, and improving pavement conditions, as well as providing direct connections between the I-10 and State Route 143, ADOT says. Crews will also complete the lanes carrying local traffic in areas between Baseline Road and 40th Street.

The Broadway Curve Improvement Project on I-10 will improve travel on 11 miles of highway — one of the Phoenix area's busiest stretches, according to ADOT.

Where will construction take place?

The first improvement project for Loop 101 will take place between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road in Scottsdale within a 4.5-mile work zone, according to ADOT. The second widening project for Loop 101 will occur between the I-17 and75th Avenue in the northwest Valley, ADOT said.

Improvement projects on the I-10 will include parts of Loop 202 in Chandler, the Hohokam Expressway, and areas between Baseline Road and 40th Street, according to the ADOT website. Bridgework will take place over the Gila River southeast of Riggs Road.

For I-17, ongoing construction will take place between Anthem Way and Sunset Point north of Phoenix, Black Canyon City, and in between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74 in north Phoenix, ADOT said.

When will construction start and end?

Construction on the first widening project for Loop 101 is scheduled to start on Jan 5, 2024, while the second widening project will begin in the fall of that year. Both projects will take approximately two years to complete, ADOT said.

The Broadway Curve Improvement Project on the I-10 began in the fall of 2021 and is slated for completion at the end of 2024. The Gila River Bridges Project on the same freeway will start in the spring of 2024 and will take an estimated two years to complete.

Advancements on I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point began in the fall of 2022 and are scheduled for completion in 2025. Resurfacing projects on the same freeway, between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74, will start in the spring of next year and will take approximately seven months to finish.

For free updates and information regarding Phoenix-area freeway projects, drivers are encouraged to subscribe on ADOT's website at https://azdot.gov/home, Nintzel said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Improvements slated for Loop 101, I-17 and I-10 in 2024