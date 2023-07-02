Phoenix-area homicides in July 2023: Man found dead in car near 19th and Northern avenues

Phoenix police

For the month of July, The Arizona Republic is documenting homicides in the early stages of investigation. If you have a tip about an incident we've reported on, or on one we've missed, send us information at https://azcentral.formstack.com/forms/homicide_tips.

Here is a list of known homicides being investigated, from the most recent.

Man found dead in vehicle near 19th and Northern Avenues

What happened: Phoenix police officers responded to a shooting call around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Where and when: July 2, near 19th and Northern avenues.

Arrests: Officers learned that a suspect was seen running into an apartment in the complex. The suspect was called out of the apartment and taken into custody.

More information: Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

