🌱 Phoenix Area Mask Guidelines + Best Chef In The Southwest?

First, today's weather:

Brilliant sunshine. High: 69 Low: 43.

Here are the top three stories today in Phoenix:

New CDC masking guidelines mean that 70 percent of Americans will be able to stop wearing masks in public indoor spaces, including here in the Phoenix metro area. Local governments and schools had already relaxed masking requirements before Friday morning's announcement from the CDC, and while masking was still required inside of City buildings, businesses were free to decide whether they wanted patrons to wear masks. The new guidelines come as COVID infection rates have returned to pre-omicron levels around the country. (Phoenix Patch) Phoenix chef Lori Hashimoto of Hana Japanese Eatery has been nominated for a 2022 James Beard Award, one of the industry's most prestigious honors. Hashimoto is a finalist in the Best Chef in the Southwest category. She is up against three other Arizona chefs, including John Martinez of Tito & Pep in Tucson, Maria Mazon of BOCA Tacos y Tequila in Tuscon, and Giovanni Scorzo of Andreoli Italian Grocer in Scottsdale. (KJZZ) On Thursday evening, Reverend Andrés Arango, the Phoenix Catholic priest who performed thousands of invalid baptisms due to a phrasing error, gave a dozen "do-overs" to local parishioners who wished to be properly baptized. Arango had been the pastor of St. Gregory Parish on N 18th Ave. for nearly five years before his error was called out and he resigned. According to church officials, Arango may have performed thousands of baptisms that are now presumed invalid because he said "We baptize you" instead of "I baptize you" during the ceremony. (KTAR.com)

Today in Phoenix:

Maricopa Trail Maintenance Hosted By The Sierra Club, Grand Canyon Chapter At 41815 N New River Rd. (8:30 AM)

Free COVID-19 Vaccine Event At McDonald's, 2305 W Bethany Home Rd. (9:00 AM)

From my notebook:

Dave Liniger, the founder of RE/MAX, has struck a deal to open 10 Daddy's Chicken Shack restaurants in Phoenix. Franchise sales efforts are currently underway in the reserved territories, so if you've ever wanted to become a fast-casual restaurant franchisee, here's your chance! (Fast Casual)

The Phoenix Art Museum shared a special behind-the-scenes look at the recent installation of Paradisaeidae Series by Jessica Palomo, featured in "BREAKING UP." The installation opens today, Feb. 26.Learn more at phxart.org/breaking-up. (Facebook)

The Desert Botanical Garden is a great place to relax and immerse yourself in nature. Plan your visit and get your tickets at dbg.org. (Facebook)

