Phoenix-area nonprofits help people with disabilities find meaningful employment

In 2007, Andrea James fell into a depression so deep that she was hospitalized for almost seven years. Despite once being a "very independent woman" who worked while pursuing a nursing degree, James no longer talked, ate or drank on her own, she said, and she needed legal guardianship.

"I lost my house, my kids, my car — everything," James said. "I had to start all over when I got out of the hospital."

Once James had recovered, she needed help relearning job skills and acclimating to life outside the hospital, she said. James turned that goal into a reality by spending seven months in ValleyLife's work adjustment program.

Later, James was certified as a peer support specialist with the help of Scottsdale Training and Rehabilitation Services, a nonprofit commonly called STARS. Now, she's employed by the Phoenix Fire Department, guiding people struggling with mental health and high-stress situations.

"They let me believe in myself again," James said. "I felt like I was ready to get back out there."

ValleyLife, based in Phoenix, and STARS, in Scottsdale, are among more than 150 Arizona nonprofits that received $1.6 million from readers of The Arizona Republic during the 2022-23 Season for Sharing campaign.

STARS, ValleyLife and The Opportunity Tree in Phoenix are some of the organizations in the Valley that prepare people with disabilities to join the workforce. Each nonprofit received $7,500 for its programs that help people with disabilities and severe mental health conditions find meaningful employment and have the support they need throughout their careers.

Tom Kowalczyk (Director of Competitive Integrated Employment) works in his office on Jan. 9, 2024, at STARS in Scottsdale.

The Opportunity Tree

After graduating from high school, The Opportunity Tree, which offers services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, became a haven for Kiersten Beck.

Beck would spend time in the nonprofit's adult day program with her friends and practice communicating, which can be challenging because of fragile X syndrome.

But early last year, Beck decided she needed a change. All her life, Beck wanted to work in a school, she said.

Now, Beck works with pre-K students as a day care aide at an elementary school in Litchfield Park. With the help of job coordinators at The Opportunity Tree, Beck received step-by-step guidance while writing her resume, preparing for job interviews and learning her work routine at the school.

"I love it. I love the kids that I work with," Beck said. "I wouldn't have this job without Opportunity Tree, and I wouldn't be working if I didn't have the help."

Lorie Sandaine, The Opportunity Tree's director of employment, said job coordinators would support Beck long-term, as she navigates work challenges or faces a career transition.

"We will be with you as long as you need us, as long as the employer needs us," Sandaine said.

Jeff Terrill sorts cords on Jan. 9, 2024, at STARS in Scottsdale.

STARS

With the help of programs at STARS, Jeffrey Terrill and Lenny Pearson could take their time transitioning into the workforce and finding the right job.

Terrill joined STARS, which provides services for people with cognitive and developmental disabilities, to be part of their adult day program. He loves socializing, watching sports and playing flag football. Eventually, Terrill realized he wanted to do more to become independent and "focus on me," he said.

"I want to have a very positive attitude and want to make more money and just become myself," Terrill said.

Terrill spent three years in STARS' community work program, a partnership program with employers that allows STARS participants to complete tasks for nonprofit and for-profit employers in a STARS center. After receiving training and other support, Terrill moved into the nonprofit's independent employment program. He was hired by a grocery store in Scottsdale, where he currently works and has an on-site job coordinator.

Pearson joined STARS in 2018. The work experience he got there, in addition to job training, allowed Pearson to build his confidence and motivation, he said. Pearson did so well that a cabinetry company in Scottsdale hired him as a janitor.

"I wanted to improve my self-esteem and say, 'Hey, I can do this,'" Pearson said. "And look at me now. I'm working by myself."

Heather Heathcock bundles adaptors on Jan. 9, 2024, at STARS in Scottsdale.

ValleyLife

Kylee Johnson worked in the fast-food industry for a decade, wrestling long hours and constant stress. Once, her shift at a pizza place led to hospitalization. She was diagnosed with severe mental illness, and Johnson knew she had to pursue a different line of work, she said.

"I had a mental breakdown, and I couldn't do it anymore," Johnson said. "And ever since then, it has been so hard to work full-time again."

Johnson's severe mental illness diagnosis helped her get a referral to ValleyLife, which works to enrich the lives of people with disabilities.

Johnson received job training, resume advice and a mentor who continues to be by her side, she said. Now, Johnson has an office job with benefits and flexible hours that accommodate her mental health needs.

Donate to Season for Sharing

Since 1993, because of readers like you, The Arizona Republic's Season for Sharing campaign has raised and given away more than $73 million to Arizona nonprofits. Please help The Republic continue supporting our neighbors in need.

Where does the money go?

When you give to Season for Sharing, you're contributing to nonprofits that help teachers and students, aid older Arizonans and support struggling children and families. The Republic pays all administrative costs, so 100% of donations go back to the community.

Ways to give

