Phoenix area to see cold on Tuesday and then warm up across Arizona this week

Valley residents saw sunny skies and a slightly colder-than-average Monday with a high of 62 degrees and a nightly low of 41 degrees.

Mostly clear skies were expected to linger into Tuesday night with calm winds and no precipitation, according to the weather service.

The forecast called for freezing temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday morning in the south, and northeastern Valley when lows would reach their coldest since last winter, according to the National Weather Service of Phoenix.

The greater Phoenix area was expected to avoid freezing temperatures as lows sat between 34 to 44 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Wednesday in Phoenix was expected to see a near identical sunny day with a high of 63 degrees and a low of 46 degrees before clouds rolled in at night.

Conditions in the Valley were expected to remain dry and tranquil before a gradual warming trend would take temperatures into the high 60s by the end of the workweek.

Flagstaff to stay cold before warm-up

Flagstaff on Tuesday was expected to be sunny, but with dry and cold conditions with a daily high of 47 degrees and a nightly low of 17 degrees.

Temperatures were expected to remain well below freezing for early and late parts of the day throughout the week as the weather service reminded residents and travelers to be ready to deal with the cold winter weather.

The forecast predicted that Wednesday in Flagstaff could see a slightly above-average high of 49 degrees and a nightly low of 22 that brought with it mostly cloudy skies.

The workweek would gradually warm up as consistent breezes stayed between 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tucson

Tucson on Tuesday was expected to sit below the average temperature for the year with a sunny high of 63 degrees and a nightly low of 36 degrees and a light wind into the night.

Areas of frost would dissipate by the morning before the southern part of the state got warmer through the workweek.

Cold mornings were expected to remain consistent throughout the start of the week as temperatures stayed just above freezing.

Wednesday in Tucson was expected to see a high of 66 degrees and a low of 42 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cold temps this week in Phoenix area and then Arizona will warm up