Phoenix area to see scattered showers Tuesday evening before drier, warmer weather

The Phoenix area can expect scattered showers and cool temperatures before the week proceeds to dry up.

Mark O'Malley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Phoenix office, said the region's highs were forecasted to be in the high 50s and possibly reach 60 on Tuesday, while lows would dip into the 40s.

O'Malley said scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms would hit parts of the Valley on Tuesday, though these areas would likely only receive between 0.10 inch to 0.25 inch of rain. Wednesday is expected to be relatively dry and begin to warm up to 64 degrees.

The warmer, drier weather comes after the Valley saw a storm move through, dropping between 0.25 inch and up to an inch of rain over the past three days.

Phoenix had seen only about 0.06 inch of rain, according to data for the 2024 season. The weather service defines the season as being from Oct. 15 to April 15.

"January was fairly dry across most of the state, near normal, but it wasn't tremendously dry," O'Malley said.

Flagstaff meanwhile is expected to see snow and rainfall on Tuesday evening, with lows in the mid 20s. There's a chance of snowfall, albeit a lower chance, on Wednesday evening as well.

