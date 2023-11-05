Phoenix's high temperatures may creep up to the 90s on Sunday but don't sound the alarm. They were expected to dip back down to the mid-80s starting on Monday.

The National Weather Service forecast a high in Phoenix of 91 degrees on Sunday with an early morning low of 62 degrees.

Matt Salerno, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Phoenix, said temperatures would remain above the seasonal average until Wednesday when they would be about normal for this time of year.

"As we go through the week, we will see temperatures gradually tapering off," he said.

As the week progresses, those in the Phoenix area can expect temperatures to decrease. The forecast high for Monday was 89 degrees, the high for Tuesday was 85 degrees, and on Wednesday the high temperature was forecast to drop to 78 degrees.

"We will stay in the upper 70s into next weekend," Salerno said.

Low temperatures for midweek were forecast to hover around the low 60s to the high 50s.

Flagstaff area expected to experience cool weather, high winds

Temperatures in the northern Arizona mountain town were forecast to continuously get cooler.

The National Weather Service predicted a high of 68 degrees on Sunday, 66 degrees on Monday and 62 degrees on Tuesday.

The temperature was expected to drop almost 10 degrees between Tuesday and Wednesday with a forecast high of 53 degrees on Wednesday.

Low temperatures were expected to remain in the upper 30s for most of the week but drop down to 29 degrees on Tuesday night.

Wind advisories were issued for Monday and Tuesday with gusts of up to 48 miles per hour possible on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Has the Phoenix area seen the last of the hot weather?