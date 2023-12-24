Phoenix area to warm and dry up after rainy days. Here's what to expect for Christmas Day

After a wet weekend that brought metro Phoenix upward of 0.75 inch of rain, the National Weather Service forecast dry and warm weather to follow this week.

Cloudy conditions were still expected Sunday morning along with a chance for fog that may reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile, leading to hazardous driving conditions.

The weather service predicted that Sunday would also mark a slight rise in temperatures with the daily highs hovering in the mid-60s and the lows in the high 40s. Christmas Day was forecast to be sunny with the same temperatures.

Wednesday was projected to see a warming trend that would continue to raise temperatures to above the seasonal normal for this time of year.

Skies were expected to be clear for most of the week coupled with some light winds.

Rain and snow chances to diminish Christmas week in northern Arizona

Northern Arizona also was expected to see a dry warming trend this week, with dwindling chances of snow and rain.

As Christmas Day approached, clear skies and light winds were expected to occupy Flagstaff. Slightly warmer temperatures were forecast to begin on Sunday, with highs in the mid-40s and lows in the high teens.

The weather service projected conditions to continue to warm up as the workweek progressed, with highs creeping to just below 50.

Some moisture was expected to fill the air by the end of the week, cooling temperatures back down a bit.

Warming trend to affect southern Arizona as well

Dry conditions were expected to return to many areas in southern Arizona this week with temperatures warming up to seasonal norms.

The cloud cover present this weekend was expected to rapidly diminish by Sunday morning. This combined with cooler air was projected to make Sunday's morning temperatures 7 to 15 degrees colder than Saturday's.

"That translates into the upper 30s to lower 40s from Tucson westward and lower to mid-30s invalley locations across Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties," the weather service said.

Sunday through Tuesday was forecast to see temperatures 3 to 5 degrees lower than the seasonal normal. Temperatures were expected to dip down into the low 20s in the typical coldest locations, such as portions of the Sulphur Springs Valley.

Warmer temperatures were projected to ramp up starting Wednesday, settling slightly above the seasonal normal by Friday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Metro Phoenix to be sunny and dry ahead of Christmas