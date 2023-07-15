Phoenix-area woman arrested, accused of credit card fraud, identity theft

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a woman on multiple counts of credit card fraud, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On March 15, a 78-year-old woman was told that she would have to stay in a hospital for one month after a medical procedure. The woman asked another woman, later identified as Sarah Freitas, 40, whom she hired to pick fruit from her trees, to get items from her house and bring them to the hospital. The woman gave Freitas the keys to her house and her car, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

About three weeks later, on April 7, the woman reported that an unknown person by unknown means got a hold of five of her credit cards and spent at least $2,000 in unauthorized transactions, the news release said.

The woman was released from the hospital 11 days later on April 18, and scheduled for Freitas to pick her up from the hospital with her car. Law enforcement officials said Freitas never arrived at the hospital to pick up the woman. The woman eventually arrived at her house and found personal items that did not belong to her. She also found that some of her belongings such as jewelry, kitchen items and personal documents were missing. The woman then saw that her utility bills showed usage two times greater than the average, the news release said.

Detectives were later able to get video surveillance showing a woman who appeared to be Freitas using the woman's credit cards to make personal purchases, the news release said. The detectives used a law enforcement database in order to confirm Freitas' identity and then conducted a photo lineup in which the woman identified Freitas, according to the news release.

Freitas was arrested and booked into the Sheriff's Office Intake, Transfer, Release Facility in Phoenix, the news release said. Sheriff's officials said during questioning, Freitas admitted to taking items out of the woman's house, selling pieces of the woman's jewelry, as well as using the woman's credit cards.

Freitas was charged with 10 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, one count of second-degree burglary, four counts of taking the identity of another, and four counts of theft from a vulnerable adult, according to sheriff's officials.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix-area woman accused of credit card fraud, identity theft