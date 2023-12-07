Phoenix-area's longest-running Judaica shop offers customers 'varied' Hanukkah gifts

Barbara Newmeyer on Wednesday morning perused Temple Chai Judaica Shop for last-minute Hanukkah goods.

Ahead of the eight-day Festival of Lights scheduled to run Thursday evening through Dec. 15, Newmeyer had the always in-demand candles on her agenda.

She is not a regular congregant of Temple Chai, which the shop is adjacent to. The 60-something-year-old is, however, a frequent store customer. Newmeyer first came across the shop more than 20 years ago.

Temple Chai’s Judaica Shop shopper Barbara Newmeyer, left, and shop manager Joan Near, right, stock merchandise inside the shop in Phoenix, on Dec. 6, 2023.

"It's sort of like going to a grocery store," Newmeyer said about shopping at the Judaica shop. "You pick up more and more things because the inventory is vast and varied... I see things I haven’t seen before."

Having opened about 35 years ago, and located at 4645 E. Marilyn Road, the Phoenix-area’s longest-running Judaica shop is a destination store for Jewish ritual merchandise, according to shopkeeper Joan Neer. This time of year leaves the shop with no shortage of customers.

Hanukkah celebrates the Maccabee Jews in 164 B.C.E. successfully revolting against Syrian-Greek oppressors. While rededicating the temple in Jerusalem, oil meant to last only one night, endured through eight.

The requisite menorahs, but also tallits, which are prayer shawls, as well as religious jewelry, fill out what Neer described as the Valley’s largest synagogue shop. Hanukkah gelts — the gold foil-wrapped chocolates — are a hot seller.

A view inside Temple Chai’s Judaica Shop in Phoenix, on Dec. 6, 2023.

"The comment I hear all the time is, 'Oh my gosh. I haven't seen so much stuff like this ever,'" Neer said.

A Temple Chai congregant, Neer, who is in her 60s, has been in charge of the shop for nearly 25 years. Folks from outside the synagogue, like Newmeyer, often stop at the store, Neer noted.

"We do have all kinds of people coming in," Neer said, mentioning that many shoppers are not of the Jewish faith but drop in looking for gifts for their Jewish friends.

Neer added that some items sold are not necessarily Jewish, but are popular within the community, like mahjongg, which is a Chinese tile game.

As the store’s buyer, Neer most enjoys ordering hamsas, decorative hands worn as charms or used as wall decor.

"I love buying them because they're all beautiful, and they make the perfect gift for all kinds of occasions," Neer said.

Like most brick-and-mortar shops, the number of Judaica outlets are beginning to dwindle in the Valley. Temple Chai has helped fill a void with the shop growing to a bigger size than it was a decade ago.

Working the shop’s front desk for nearly seven years as a synagogue volunteer, Barbara Mayl greets customers, answers phone calls and sends out emails. Mayl joined Temple Chai with her husband about 32 years ago when she was around 50.

She is not only a volunteer, but also a customer. Last week, Mayl got a menorah candle drip tray for her 27-year-old granddaughter visiting from Austin, Texas.

"She was so excited," Mayl said.

When gift-giving from the store, Newmeyer, the repeat customer, said the dreidel is always well-received by friends.

Since last year, the shop expanded with the introduction of an online store where people from outside the state can make their purchases.

She assured Newmeyer has no intention of becoming a cybershopper, remarking, "I don’t need to because I can just walk in."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Judaica shop offers customers 'vast and varied' Hanukkah gifts