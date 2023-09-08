Phoenix on the brink of breaking its record for most 110-degree days

The city of Phoenix is on track to break its record for the most 110-degree days in a year, with 52 so far in 2023, according to The Weather Channel. The record, from 2020, stands at 53 days.

Phoenix residents are expected to experience sweltering temperatures as high as 114 degrees Fahrenheit over the weekend, The Weather Channel's forecast predicts, continuing the summer's brutal heat wave with no end in sight.

Roni and John pour water on themselves to cool off from extreme heat while residing in

The Arizona city endured a record 31 consecutive days of 110-plus degree weather in July, which also marked the hottest month globally on record, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service .

Not only did the city suffer extreme heat under the sun this summer, it also faced temperatures in the 90s at night, seeing its hottest-ever overnight weather at 97 degrees.

The scorching weather has impacted residents of Phoenix all summer — leading to more than 1,000 calls to emergency services in July alone. Everyone, from the elderly to student athletes to the growing homeless population, have had to make accommodations for the brutal heat.

Paramedics from Phoenix Fire Station 18 transport a resident to the hospital during a heat wave in Phoenix, Arizona, US, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. / Credit: Caitlin O'Hara/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning in the region for Saturday and Sunday, advising residents to stay out of the sun from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and watch out for heat stress or illnesses in people and animals.

